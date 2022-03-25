Is King Dedede in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

If you have played any Kirby game, it is likely that you are familiar with King Dedede. He is the ruler of the Waddle Doos and Waddle Dees, who often opposes Kirby in many games, although he has also been an ally. Should you expect to see King Dedede in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

If you are a fan of the royal penguin, you will be happy to know that King Dedede does make an appearance in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and is one of the boss fights you will encounter in the main story, unlike Meta Knight.

You can fight King Dedede at the end of Winter Horns in the level An Unexpected Beast King. Like in many other games, Dedede has gotten a slight change to his design, this time looking a little more rounder and maybe not as tall as usual. That being said, he still sports his trusty hammer and will also attack you with a busted column from the castle he is in.

Defeating King Dedede will unlock the Homing Bomb Blueprint to upgrade the Bomb copy ability. However, Dedede doesn’t take a defeat lying down and will capture Elfilin while Kirby is celebrating his victory.