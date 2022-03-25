Is Meta Knight in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Meta Knight is one of the most iconic characters in the Kirby franchise. While he can be described as an ally to the pink puffball, he is also one of his biggest rivals. We are never surprised to see this armored warrior pop up and challenge Kirby to a duel. That being said, does Meta Knight appear in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Meta Knight does make an appearance in Kirby and the Forgotten Land as an optional boss fight in the secret coliseum. You do not need to take him on to complete the story, but if you decide to participate in the Meta Knight Cup, the opportunity is there.

Additionally, there is a second fight against another form of Meta Knight called Phantom Meta Knight, which will be a tougher challenge. You will be restricted to using your sword ability in both boss fights.

While not technically Meta Knight, there is a third similar boss fight in the game against Morpho Knight. They are the final fight in Isolated Isles – Forgo Dreams, and this fight will allow you to use any ability to take them on. Morpho Knight is a separate character from Meta Knight, originally supposed to debut in the canceled GameCube Kirby game before he finally made his to Kirby Star Allies.