Is Lita in WWE 2K22?

Lita, a popular WWE superstar from the Attitude Era, has returned to the squared circle during the Elimination Chamber 2022 pay-per-view. And she nailed her comeback performance, which makes her a great candidate as a WWE 2K22 character. However, was 2K ahead of the curve?

Unfortunately, the high-flying wrestler hasn’t been announced as a character for WWE 2K22 as of the time of writing. As she rises back in popularity among the fanbase, perhaps we could see her join the game as post-game DLC. More female representation is always a good thing, especially in wrestling games like this.

Another female wrestler that was recently brought back into the limelight is Ronda Rousey, who’s a dominating force in the ring. She’s also been announced to fight Charlotte Flair at 2022’s Wrestlemania, making her a clear choice for WWE 2K22’s DLC lineup. Apparently, Rousey confirmed her future appearance in the wrestling game as she said she was scanned for WWE 2K22 during a Facebook Gaming stream. Jeremy Lambert, a Lead Wrestling Writer for Fightful and The Spotlight noted this on Twitter. Maybe Lita can join in alongside Rousey in a DLC pack.

Ronda Rousey noted on her Facebook gaming stream that she was scanned for WWE 2K22 — Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) February 7, 2022

Despite Lita being absent from the roster currently, there are plenty of strong female wrestlers to play as, including Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks, among many others.

If you’re a fan of Cesaro, you may be happy to know that he’s making it to WWE 2K22, despite his current occupation status.

WWE 2K22 is dropping into physical and digital shelves on March 11 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.