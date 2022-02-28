Is Cesaro in WWE 2K22?

Cesaro is one of the most entertaining, yet underrated, wrestlers in the world today, and his recent departure from WWE has been a shock to many. Does this recent news affect his appearance in WWE 2K22, however? Read on to find out.

After his contract ran out with WWE after negotiations went south, Cesaro is now a free agent. He could even appear on WWE’s rival network AEW anytime alongside his fellow former WWE wrestlers like Keith Lee and Bryan Danielson. Thankfully, for wrestling fans who still love Cesaro, he is present in WWE 2K22 as a playable character in one of the largest rosters we’ve seen.

The reason why people care so much about Cesaro is his appealing personality, excellent wrestling ability, and an assortment of unique moves. For example, on October 6, 2013, at WWE Battleground, he was able to swing The Great Khali, one of the tallest wrestlers, who has a 7’1 frame in the air.

Cesaro also has a decent score of 84 on the roster, beating out the stats of Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Kane, and Mansoor among many others. Whether or not that gets decreased over an update remains to be seen; WWE has shown in the past that they can be spiteful after a wrestler leaves for the competition.

Nevertheless, you’ll be able to play as Cesaro for possibly the last time in a WWE game when WWE 2K22 gets you into the ring on March 11. Let’s hope it’s bug-free, unlike the horrendous WWE 2K20.