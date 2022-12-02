Is Mega Swampert good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Mega Swampert is one of the several Pokémon that you can use in Pokémon Go that has a Mega evolution. It’s a more powerful version of their final form, but they can’t use it forever. While it is active, you will receive a handful of bonuses, and you can use it in other raid battles to boost your teammates, making it a powerful choice, so long as you use it at the right time. Here’s what you need to know about if Mega Swampert is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go

Similar to its standard form, Mega Swampert is a Water and Ground-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Grass-type moves, and it will resist Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. You primarily want to use it in five-star or elite raids that you find in Pokémon Go. These are the tougher raids in the game, and it’s a good opportunity to take advantage of Mega Swampert’s fantastic power.

Mega Swampert has an array of excellent stats. It has a maximum CP of 4,975, an attack of 283, a defense of 218, and a stamina of 225. You want to take advantage of its massive attack power by using Water and Ground-type moves with it, taking down the stronger raids in the game. It boosts Water and Ground-type Pokémon boosts and gives you twice as much catch Candy, a 100% increase to your catch bonus, and a 25% chance to acquire XL Candy when catching a Pokémon.

In battle, Swampert is difficult to defeat. It is only weak against Grass-type moves and has a high amount of defense. If it were ever allowed for you to use it in PvP, we’d recommend it be your first or last Pokémon in a battle.

Is Mega Swampert good?

Mega Swampert is an excellent Pokémon. It is stronger than many Mega Pokémon, surpassing Mega Blaziken and Mega Sceptile, the other Hoenn starter Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. This is a go-to Pokémon if you ever need a Water or Ground-type in a raid battle.