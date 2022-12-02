All Mega Swampert weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Swampert will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. It will be a tough battle for you to fight against them, but you should be able to defeat it, so long as you have a good team backing you up and a few friends working with you. Before jumping into this fight, ensure you understand how to take on Mega Swampert. This guide covers all Mega Swampert weaknesses and the best Pokémon counter to it in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go

All Mega Swampert weaknesses

Mega Swampert is a Water and Ground-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Grass-type moves, meaning if you do not have a Pokémon that can use Grass or is a Grass-type on your team, don’t expect to do too much damage Mega Swampert. Because you can prepare for this ahead of the raid, it should be relatively easy to craft a team to tackle this battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Swampert

The best Pokémon you can use to fight against Mega Swampert will be Kartana, Tangrowth, and Venusaur.

The first Pokémon we recommend is the Ultra Beast Kartana. Although it does not have the best defenses, the attack power it can unleash is unequal to any other Grass-type. Plus, it’s a Steel-type, so it resists most of Mega Swampert’s attacks, giving you a chance to use it extensively during these encounters. The best moveset to teach Kartana is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged attacks Leaf Blade and X-Scissor.

Next, we recommend Tangrowth, another Grass-type Pokémon. It is a pure Grass-type so it will resist most of Swampert’s Water-type moves, but it will struggle against any Ground-type moves that Swampert can use in this encounter. Although it might not have as much attack power as Kartana, Tangrowth makes up for this by having a higher defense. The best moveset to give Tangrowth is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged attacks Power Whip and Solar Beam.

The final Pokémon we recommend for this raid will be Venusaur, a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. Like Tangrowth, it can resist Mega Swampert’s Water-type moves but won’t resist any Ground-type attacks. It has a good balance of attack and defense, making it an ideal choice for this encounter. The best moveset to give Venusaur is the fast move Vine Whip and the charged moves Frenzy Plant and Solar Beam.

You will need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Mega Swampert. You can use these other Pokémon to fill out the rest of your roster.

Alolan Exeggutor

Chesnaught

Decidueye

Meganium

Roserade

Sceptile

Tapu Bulu

Torterra

Zarude

After you defeat Mega Swampert, there will be a standard version that you can catch to add to your collection. There’s a good chance this Swampert will be a shiny version.