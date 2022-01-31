Is MLB The Show 22 cross platform/crossplay?

It’s fair to say that MLB The Show 22 will be the largest game in the franchise’s history. For the first time ever, MLB The Show will be available on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and for the Nintendo Switch. Because MLB The Show 22 will be available on so many platforms, it’s fair to wonder as to whether San Diego Studios, the developer of the franchise, will allow users to play with those on different platforms. We have an answer to that question, and we think you might like what SDS has to say about crossplay.

Much like with MLB The Show 21, MLB The Show 22 will feature crossplay. San Diego Studios confirmed via the game’s website that as long as users have the capability of playing online with friends, crossplay functionality will work.

Additionally, MLB The Show 22 owners will also be able to enable cross progression, in order to make progress on different platforms. For example, Xbox Series X players can create a Diamond Dynasty team, and use that same squad for the Xbox One, or a completely different console like the Nintendo Switch.

In order to enable this feature, players will need to sign up for an MLB The Show account on TheShow.com. When doing so, players will need to link any Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo profiles to The Show account, in order to use cross progression.