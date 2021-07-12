Is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin cross platform/crossplay?

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is available on both the Nintendo Switch and PC, and it’s been critically acclaimed on both systems. However, now that you’re diving into this adventure, you should know if the game has cross-platform or crossplay functionality. Will you be able to play with your friends no matter what system they have or will your wallet be facing Capcom’s wrath?

Playing with friends?

Unfortunately, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, at the time of writing, does not support cross-platform or crossplay. You can’t even transfer your save from the PC version to the Nintendo Switch if you wanted to take your gameplay on the go.

There is currently no online functionality between both of the platforms, meaning you can only play co-op or PvP with friends who have the same platform as you. You may want to buy either the PC or Switch version for better graphics or more convenience, but you’ll have to start a character from scratch.

What can you do online?

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can be played by yourself without the need for online play. Using the Match ID system, you can sync your game with other players through the Quest Board, similarly to Monster Hunter Rise. Once there, you can take on missions together. The PvP mode involves you going against your friends, Pokemon-style. These modes are simply supplemental and aren’t needed for the main game.