Is Phasmophobia on Xbox consoles?

Phasmophobia is a terrifying game, but it’s best played with a small group of friends willing to work together and wander through a haunted house. For those who want to solve a ghost haunting, it’s a great experience. When Phasmophobia first arrived on early access, the developers launched it through Steam and made it PC only. Does the development team have plans to bring Phasmophobia to consoles, and can you play it on Xbox consoles?

Can you play Phasmophobia on Xbox consoles?

Right now, Phasmophobia is only available on PC. The game was originally released in mid-September 2020, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, when the world was in a massive shutdown. It was the perfect time for a cooperative ghost hunting game to release right before Halloween, and the game enjoyed massive success. Since then, the development team has consistently posted reliable and hefty updates, adding more ghosts, locations, items, and mechanics to the game.

We do not know if the Phasmophobia development team has plans to bring the game to consoles. However, you can play Phasmophobia with an Xbox controller while using it on a PC. Because of this integration, it is possible for the game to be used on a console. If it were to make its way to this market, it would introduce the game to a larger market. Hopefully, if they did, crossplay would be available. Phasmophobia is a cooperative game, not a competitive one, so no one would be competing against each other. It would matter little if a player used a mouse and keyboard over someone using a controller.

While it is a solid no for Phasmophobia being on Xbox consoles, we would like to update this article and say that it will become the console someday. However, the development team has made no formal announcements for now, and you can only play it on Steam.