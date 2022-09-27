How Sunny Meadows Restricted map works in Phasmophobia

You can choose from multiple maps in Phasmophobia before you embark on a ghost-hunting adventure. Each contract has you tackle a unique ghost, and you will need to explore a location to determine what you’re dealing with and get out before the ghost attacks you and your crew. One of the locations you can visit is a restricted version of Sunny Meadows. Here’s what you need to know about how the Sunny Meadows Restricted map works in Phasmophobia.

What is the Sunny Meadows Restricted map in Phasmophobia?

When you select the Sunny Meadows Restricted map, it will be a significantly smaller location than the standard Sunny Meadows ones. The Sunny Meadows Mental Institution was originally The Asylum, the largest map in Phasmophobia, and it has been thoroughly reworked from the standard version. The Restricted Sunny Meadows map allows players to explore and play on this map without dealing with the challenges of a huge location to explore.

On the Sunny Meadows Restricted map, you will have the standard entrance to the building. However, you and your team will need to explore one of the five available larger locations at Sunny Meadows. Not every part of the building will be open to you. The ones you do not have to investigate will be locked, making it much easier to determine where you need to work and where you could locate the ghost during your investigation.

If you want to practice exploring Sunny Meadows before exploring the entire map, the Restricted version is a good start. It should get you started with taking your first steps into this location and make it easier to become familiar with the locations a ghost might be using as their favorite room. It also helps to locate any hiding spots you and your team will want to use when attempting to avoid a ghost while hunting.