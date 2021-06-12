Is Rainbow Six Siege cross platform?

Rainbow Six Siege has big plans for the player base, and central to this is merging as many groups of players as possible so that they can all murder each other in tactical shooting shenanigans. Both crossplay and cross-progression will be making their way to the game, but the timeline will look a little different depending on whether you play on PC or console.

Crossplay and cross-progression will be coming to PC on June 30 of this year, while they will be arriving in early 2022 on consoles. Overall, it will look like this:

June 30 – Siege will launch on Stadia with crossplay and cross-progression between PC, Stadia, and Luna.

Early 2022 – Crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation, and cross-progression will be available across all platforms.

So, it will roughly break down to mouse and keyboard players and controller players getting grouped up together. The difficulty of balancing mouse and keyboard aim and aim assist is well document across any game that has tried it, so Rainbow Six Siege seems to be dodging that headache.

Cross-progression will be welcome news, as it means you can jump onto any platform and play with all your operators and gear that you already worked so hard to get. No need to leave anything behind if you find yourself logging in on a friend console for a quick game or two.