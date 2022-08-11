Is Rumbleverse free-to-play? Answered

Rumbleverse is another battle royale game to arrive on the scene and hope to garner a large crowd of players. Where most of these games focus on shooting mechanics like in Fortnite, Rumbleverse is a melee brawler game, bringing to mind some maneuvers you might see a wrestler pull off in the WWE. With another battle royale game on the market, there are a lot of people who will want to try it. If this interests you, how much do you need to pay to access the game? Is Rumbleverse a free-to-play title?

Is Rumbleverse a free-to-play game?

Rumbleverse is a free-to-play game, so you do not need to put any money down to download it and give it a try. It is available on the Epic Games Store on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game is published by Epic Games, so it is highly unlikely that it will ever make its way to Steam, but there is potential for mobile and Nintendo Switch releases in the future like Fortnite got.

Of course, every game needs to make money somehow, so the game utilizes an in-game store with microtransactions and a seasonal battle pass. Unlockable and purchasable rewards include new skins and emotes, just about the same kind of content you would expect to see in Fortnite. Naturally, looking good and styling on your defeated foes is highly encouraged for the best rumblers.

It is not surprising that another Epic Games published battle royale game would pursue the free-to-play method after the massive success Fortnite has had in recent years. While it is still very up in the air how successful this game will be, the focus on melee combat is at least a decent idea for a shift in gameplay that some players might enjoy.