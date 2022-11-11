Is Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Since making his debut in Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow the Hedgehog has been one of the most popular characters in the Sonic series. He is the darker version of Sonic, having a grim backstory of his days working under Eggman’s grandfather alongside Maria. These days, you can expect to see Shadow the Hedgehog appear in most games in the series, but does he show up in Sonic Frontiers?

Can you see Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Frontiers?

Unfortunately for fans of the darker hedgehog, Shadow does not make a physical appearance in Sonic Frontiers. The game focuses more on Sonic’s closer friends, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, all of which have significant time dedicated to them in the game’s first three maps. Eggman and newcomer Sage also get quite a bit of screen time establishing their relationship.

While Shadow does not make an appearance in the game, Sonic can make a reference to him. While running around the game’s open zones, Sonic will occasionally stop and make an observation about the environment around him or the situation he is in. He will sometimes stop and say that he would appreciate having Shadow’s help with the adventure in Sonic Frontiers. While they are speedy rivals, Sonic and Shadow have worked together in the past.

There is always the potential of Shadow coming to Sonic Frontiers with some future DLC. They could throw him into Cyber Space or explain what he is doing during the events of the game. They have done that kind of thing before by adding a playable Shadow chapter in Sonic Forces. However, as of this writing, an announcement like that has not been made. We will update this article if Shadow is ever added to the game.