Is there a New Game Plus in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Some people look forward to completing the games they have put hours into so they can run through them one more time in New Game Plus. Usually, this is a tougher mode that lets you carry over your unlocks from your first game so you can test yourself a little more. With Sonic Frontiers moving to an open zone exploration mode of gameplay, you may be wondering if you get a New Game Plus mode for completing the main story. Here is your answer.

Do you get a New Game Plus mode for beating Sonic Frontiers?

Unfortunately for fans of New Game Plus, Sonic Frontiers does not have the feature, at least at launch. When you beat the main story, you unlock Arcade Mode, which is a menu option that lets you instantly select and play any of the 30 Cyber Space missions. This is all you get at the moment, with no New Game Plus letting you start the story over with your skill tree unlocks and stat upgrades present. You can reload an old save and continue to grab collectibles that you did not get the first time around, but if you start a new game, it will be from scratch and you will lose all of your unlocks.

While some people are likely disappointed in the lack of a New Game Plus mode, Sonic Frontiers is Sega’s first time putting their main mascot in this direction. They may have had one in the works, and it could potentially come with an update or DLC in the future. However, as of this writing, there has been no word from Sega on that potential. If there is an announcement on a future New Game Plus mode, we will update this article.