Is Star Stable free to play?

Star Stable is all about taking care of horses and ponies, and the game has only grown more popular over the last year. As more people dive in to find out if they have what it takes to raise and breed high-quality livestock, they tend to have a lot of questions about the game.

One of the most common questions asked about Star Stable is whether the game is free to play or not. Star Stable is what is called a free-to-try game. This means you can download, install, and try the game out for free, but if you want to progress past a certain level, you will need to pay.

As a free player, you will be able to progress to level five, but after that, you will need to become what is called a Star Rider. Star Riders get full access to the game including adventures, quests, areas, and free perks and items. Star Riders can pay monthly, every three months, or a one-time fee for a lifetime membership. You can find all the details you will need about pricing on the Star Stable website.

It is a good idea to play the game for a while in the free mode before signing up, as that way you can find out if it actually appeals to you or not.