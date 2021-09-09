Is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake a PlayStation exclusive?

During September’s PlayStation 2021 Showcase, the first announcement was the reveal of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake coming to PlayStation 5. While the reveal did not include any gameplay information or release date details, we were given a closeup of the antagonist, the Lord of the Sith, Revan, with narrator Jennifer Hale, who is likely reprising her role as Bastila Shan. Because the Knights of the Old Republic remake was shown during PlayStation’s showcase, will it be a PlayStation exclusive when it releases?

We can confirm that the Knights of the Old Republic remake will not be a PlayStation exclusive. It will also be coming out on PC. This information was confirmed by the official Aspyr twitter account, the developers behind the game. The development team is working on the game alongside PlayStation and Lucas Film Games.

The tweet reads, “This is no Jedi mind trick! We’re bringing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake to PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive at launch and to PC.”

We're bringing STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake to PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive at launch and to PC in partnership with @PlayStation and @Lucasfilmgames!

It looks like that, when it comes to consoles, the Knights of the Old Republic will remain on the PlayStation 5. It does say a ‘console exclusive at launch,’ which means that Xbox players could see the game make its way over there, but there’s no direct confirmation from the Aspyr team. However, so long as you have a suitable PC, you’ll still be able to return to the Old Republic when it releases.