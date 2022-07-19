Is Team Fortress 2 down? How to check TF2 server status

Team Fortress 2 is a game that has been around for a long time. In that time, it has amassed quite the fanbase, but even the most popular and successful online games will run into server issues now and then. While it may not see the massive server overload that other current games get nowadays, there can be other problems keeping you from playing the game. Here is how to see Team Fortress 2’s server status.

How to check the server status on Team Fortress 2

Any problem that you see Team Fortress 2 having is probably a byproduct of something also affecting Steam. Because of that, you will want to check out the SteamDB server status website or their Twitter page. While they are not officially affiliated with Valve or Steam, they are largely regarded as the most reliable source for this stuff. If you go to their site, look on the left-hand side of the screen for TF2 Coordinator, which will tell you the current status of Team Fortress 2.

If you want a secondary source, you can go to Down Detector. This site keeps track of reported outages from users so you can see what others are saying about their connection to Steam in general and see the report of the last 24 hours for the service outage-wise.

If you have been looking all around and are not seeing any issues reported for Steam or Team Fortress 2, we recommend restarting your PC and router to see if either of those fixes the issue. You can also access the Steam support page and get in contact with them so they can maybe help you get things running smoothly again. If you are trying to play during a big Steam sale or something, that can often overload the Steam servers and cause problems in various areas of the service.