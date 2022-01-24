Is the Doomsday Clock card in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and how to get it

Sometimes when you are dueling someone in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you will come to a point where you may have to sacrifice some of your life points to inflict great damage on your opponent. This disgrace for your self-preservation can sometimes be very beneficial to you in the long run. If this is the way you like to play, you may be interested in getting the Doomsday Clock spell card. Is it available, and how do you get it in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Unfortunately for those interested, as of this writing, the Doomsday Clock spell card does not appear to be available in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. When you search for the card in the game, it currently does not appear, and it does not come in any secret packs.

Image via Konami

While the Doomsday Clock does not appear in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel yet, that could easily change at any time. The game is a free-to-play title that has had a strong release window, meaning as time goes on, Konami is more likely to support the game for a while. While there is nothing announced quite yet, both the Doomsday Clock and other missing cards should come to the game at some point in the future where you can generate it or earn it in packs.