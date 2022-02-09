Is the Founder’s Pack worth it in Lost Ark

The Founder’s Pack is an exclusive DLC you can buy in Lost Ark, ahead of the game’s official release on February 11. The Founder’s Pack gives you tons of sweet loot depending on what tier you buy, so your purchase may or may not be worth it depending on which package you obtain.

Generally, if you want to play Lost Ark seriously, you should probably opt to purchase the Bronze Founder’s Pack at a minimum. While this pack gives you the least amount of loot to help jumpstart your adventure, it gives you the very important 3-day headstart. This allows you to play the game early, while free-to-play players or late bloomers have to wait until February 11.

The 3-day headstart is bound to be useful for players who want to jump into all of the action right away and is priced reasonably at $14.99. You also get the Crystalline Aura, which gives you some great quality-of-life buffs for 30 days, and a pet that collects loot for you.

Packages past that is less essential in nature, but nice to have depending on what you value in the game. The Silver Founder’s Pack gives you some in-game premium currency to spend in the Cash Shop, as well as some good items like Resurrection Feathers.

The Gold Founder’s Pack and Premium Founder’s Pack have further rewards that are mostly cosmetic. One of the most enticing features of the Premium Founder’s Pack however is the exclusive mount, which has two jumps instead of the default one. This lets you get to places somewhat faster.

Overall, the Bronze Founder’s Pack seems to have the best value, but if you care for cosmetics and QoL features, then the Premium Founder’s Pack is a good deal.