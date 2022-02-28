Is the Shield Weaver in Horizon Forbidden West? Answered

In Horizon Zero Dawn, the Shield Weaver was the most powerful armor in the game, only being able to unlock it after completing a lengthy side quest. As is often the case with sequels, players will search for a chance to get the best weapons and items in the game, especially if they are familiar with them. With that in mind, does the Shield Weaver make an appearance in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, the Shield Weaver technically is in Horizon Forbidden West, but it’s not the same as when we last saw it. In fact, this is the armor in which Aloy starts the adventure, letting us know that her grabbing it in the previous title is canon. However, since that time, the armor’s power source has dwindled and is now an Uncommon rarity suit called Nora Anointed. At the beginning of the game, Aloy states that she was in a scrap that caused her to lose a lot of her equipment, so potentially this fight caused her to lose the power for it.

The description for the armor states, “Well-worn armor made with repurposed technology from an ancient lab. After losing its power source, it was modified to augment ranged combat.” It has attached skills to increase your concentration regeneration and make medicine better.

While some people may be disappointed not to have the powerful Shield Weaver, there are plenty of new and useful outfits to take advantage of in Horizon Forbidden West. We highly recommend doing some exploring and seeing which you like to use the most.