Is the Sims 4 Infant update free? Answered

The Sims 4 has been around for a long time but, just like life, it is always changing thanks to updates that add all new features, items, and interactions to the game. The Infant Update is just one of the many updates that the game has received over the years and it brings in many new features involving children for you to experience. Of course, thanks to all of the add-ons for the game that cost anywhere from 10 to 40 dollars, it is easy to question whether the Sims 4 Infant update is free. This guide will provide an answer for you.

Is the Sims 4 Infant update free?

There are a lot of add-on packs for The Sims 4 that allow you to access new areas, get additional clothing, and even allow your Sims to live an upscale lifestyle. The Infant update for Sims 4 was released on March 14 and, just like previous updates to the base game, it is free for everyone to enjoy. When you boot up the EA Launcher on your PC or launch the game on your console, the update will automatically start downloading. Be prepared since the update size is about 10 gigabytes so it could take a bit to download depending on your internet speed.

Image via Electronic Arts

The update is a decent size because it contains a lot of additions to the base game involving infants and prepares the game for the Growing Together update that is set to release on March 16. Thanks to the Infant update, you will now be able to see your Sims’ children wander around the house. Your Sims will also be able to interact with infants and be able to perform actions like breastfeeding and bottle feeding. The infants will also be able to interact with pets within your household.

Perhaps the biggest addition in the update is the ability to create infants in the character creator. You can now style the babies that your family has as well as give them traits that determine how they behave around the house. There is also the addition of Science Babies that can be ordered to your house and arrive within a quick timeframe, so be prepared for when they arrive.