Is the Starter Pack worth it for Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is a free-to-play game that you can jump into at any time to try out for yourself. There are a handful of premium and payment options available in the game, but they are not required for you to have a good time and to complete the high-end dungeons or content. However, if you’re having trouble getting started, you might consider picking up the Lost Ark Starter Pack. Should you get the Starter Pack for Lost Ark, and is it worth it?

There are three Starter Packs to pick from. You can select the Apprentice Starter Pack, the Explorer Starter Pack, and the Vanquisher Starter Pack.

These are all of the items the Lost Ark Apprentice Starter Pack comes with when you purchase it.

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Novice Progression Support Chest

These are all the items the Lost Ark Explorer Starter Pack comes with when you purchase it.

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Novice Progression Support Chest

Achatemeow Pet Selection Box

Dyorika Warhouse Mount

Character Expansion Slot

These are all the items the Lost Ark Vanquisher Starter Pack comes with when you purchase it.

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Novice Progression Support Chest

Achatemeow Pet Selection Box

Dyorika Warhouse Mount

Character Expansion Slot

2,100 Crystals

Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest

Alar Skin Chest Auroch Alar Skin (Warrior) Stygian Alar Skin (Gunner) Shadow Alar Skin (Gunner) Hierax Alar SKin (Martial Artist) Volant Alar Skin (Martial Artist) Telestic Alar Skin (Mage) Sicarius Alar Skin (Assassin)



The Novice Progression Support Chest comes with various valuable items, such as health potions, buffs, silver, self-revives, and much more. The same goes for the Legendary Rapport Gift Selection chest in the Vanquisher Starter Pack, which you can use to increase the Rapport with specific NPCs you encounter as you explore Lost Ark.

If you plan to go hard into Lost Ark, the Vanquisher Starter Pack might be your best option. If you’re mostly curious about the game and plan to check it out for the next month, grabbing the Apprentice Starter Pack is probably your best option, especially for the Crystalline Aura subscription. The Crystalline Aura provides a series of buffs and makes traveling around the game easier than the standard method.

None of these Starter Packs are required to play Lost Ark but can cut down on your time exploring the game and traveling between multiple locations. We believe the Apprentice Starter Pack is likely the best-priced option of the three choices you have to pick.