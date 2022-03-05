Is there a romance system in Triangle Strategy? Answered

Triangle Strategy is a nostalgic throwback for fans of tactical RPGs and harkens back to the era of classic games like Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. It incorporates many elements from those beloved games and modernizes them. A great example of this is in its HD-2D art style, which has crisp 2D sprites in a 3D background, creating a diorama effect. Since those titles were released, tactical RPGs have seen a rise of popularity in the West thanks to the more recent entries in the Fire Emblem series. A defining mechanic in recent Fire Emblem games is romance. As such, you might be wondering if Triangle Strategy incorporates a similar modern system.

Related: Does Triangle Strategy have permadeath?

Unfortunately for players who love to play cupid and pair off their units, there is no romance system in Triangle Strategy. The game does still have romance, however, in a much smaller capacity. The protagonist of Triangle Strategy, Serenoa, is engaged to Frederica, another main character and playable unit. It might be a bit of a bummer for players who enjoyed shipping their squad members, but there’s still a degree of player agency. The story does offer branching paths and your relationships with characters will change based on your decisions — you just can’t make them romantic partners.