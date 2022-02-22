Does Triangle Strategy have permadeath?

Some games in the tactical RPG genre are known for having punishing mechanics like permadeath. Such a mechanic is used to test a player’s abilities to think ahead and strategize carefully. But as the years have gone by, hit series like Fire Emblem and Final Fantasy Tactics have done away with permadeath or have made it an option to turn it off completely. Many players may be going into Triangle Strategy wondering if it too has permadeath.

The easy answer is no, Triangle Strategy does not have permadeath. Although never stated, if one of your party members dies, they are only gone for that chapter and return to you after the battle. You don’t have to hold your breath if someone is killed. You want to keep as many party members alive as you can, because in most battles of Triangle Strategy, you’re already outnumbered.

The enemy army almost always has more characters in each skirmish, and they call also call in reinforcements. Having even one of your party members killed will tip the scales further in the enemy’s favor, even more so if someone like your party’s healer manages to get killed. Triangle Strategy may not have permadeath, but it is still challenging.