Is Thundurus (Therian) good, and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

There are multiple legendary Pokémon for you to pick from in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are rare, but many of them are considered the best of the choices for you to go after in Pokémon. Therian Forme Thundurus is one of these legendary Pokémon, and it’s available for a limited time in the game. In this guide, we cover if Therian Forme Thundurus is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Therian Forme Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Ice and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type. For PvP, Therian Forme Thundurus has a maximum CP of 3,659, an attack of 244, a defense of 139, and a stamina of 160. For PvE raids, it has an attack of 295, a defense of 161, and a stamina of 188. Because of its higher CP value, you’re going to be using Therian Thundurus in the Master League.

While it is resistant against Ground and Steel-type moves, it’s still likely to lose against Groudon, Melmetal, Palkia, and Incarnate Landorus, some of the more notable Pokémon choices trainers use in the higher tiers of the Master League. It can’t compete against those, and it’s likely going to lose unless you can use your shields almost perfectly. Even then, you might struggle a bit. It is capable of beating Ho-Oh, Zapdos, Togekiss, and Metagross, though.

It’s important to remember the best moveset to use on Therian Forme Thundurus will be volt switch for its fast move, and thunderbolt and sludge wave for its charged moves. It does have a different moveset than the Incarnate Forme Thundurus, further separating the two, and making the Therian Forme even stronger.

Looking at the stats, Therian Thundurus is a glass cannon. It’s capable of doing a massive amount of damage, but you want to make sure to have enough energy for its charged moves. Thanks to volt switch, it can do it pretty quickly, although you want to time when you use Therian Thundurus. If you use it too fast in a battle, it’ll use its charged move and then crumble against an opponent’s shield and then faint. If you use it too late, Therian Thundurus is not a defensive Pokémon, and you don’t want it to be your last one standing against two Pokémon.

In the Master League, having a high amount of attack is useful, but you can’t win every battle with raw power. There are plenty of Master League Pokémon with high damage stats, and they also have equally high defenses, making Therian Thundurus a sore choice. However, should you build your team correctly to protect Thundurus, the Therian Thundurus Pokémon can be a worthwhile option in the Master League meta.

For PvE raids, Therian Thundurus will also be a good choice against any Flying or Water-type Pokémon.

Overall, Therian Forme Thundurus is a great choice. We recommend you heavily consider your team before using it with your other Pokémon. The Pokémon’s higher attack stats are beneficial, and it has a decent moveset. You just need to be careful whenever using it in the Master League. But the fact it has a unique moveset compared to its Incarnate Forme is really nice and something we’ve been waiting to see.