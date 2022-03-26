Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Switch?

The Borderlands series has graced its way to the Nintendo Switch in the past with the Handsome Collection, but can you play Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the hybrid system? Find out below.

2K has supported the Nintendo Switch greatly in 2020. Borderlands 1, 2, and the Pre-Sequel, alongside the BioShock Collection, and XCOM Collection have all made their way to the platform. However, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has not joined this trio of games. Currently, there are no plans to bring Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to Nintendo’s mega-successful Nintendo Switch.

However, the Borderlands series has been adapted to many different platforms in the past. For example, you can check out Borderlands 2 on the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR. The first game also made its way to the long-dead OnLive streaming platform back in the day. Gearbox Software is known for bringing the chaos of the Borderlands games to many different systems and soon, it will be making its way to the big screen with a movie.

Unfortunately, this game’s predecessor Borderlands 3 has also skipped the Nintendo Switch and has instead been released on the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Perhaps the new engine is too powerful for the games to run on Nintendo Switch natively. 2K could always bring out a cloud version onto Switch, but this can end up with mixed results like Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series. In a first-person shooter like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll want precise aiming, so streaming the game may be an issue.

It’s certainly possible Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands could make it to Switch, but as of the time of writing, the publisher 2K has not announced this.