How to fix the “There was an error connecting to the platform” message in Valorant

Valorant is an online shooter, and you might encounter a few issues with the servers when attempting to play the game. They won’t always work correctly, which can be frustrating if you’re trying to connect to a match or jump onto the game at busier times in the day. You might encounter the error that says, “There was an error connecting to the platform,” when trying to play Valorant, and it won’t let you log into the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the “There was an error connecting to the platform” error message in Valorant.

What to do if you get “there was an error connecting to the platform” while playing Valorant

There are likely a few network issues with Valorant when you receive this message. It’s a relatively common one, which, unfortunately, means there are a few issues with the server. If you shut down Valorant and then attempt to log back into the game, you might receive the message again or an error code informing you that you cannot connect to the servers, such as Error Code 59.

When you receive an error message of attempting to connect to the Valorant platform or any other error code associated with the network of the game, the servers are likely down. The only thing you can do is keep track of the Valorant Twitter page and wait to hear from the support team. Alternatively, you could look at the Riot Games support page on Twitter or the Valorant Riot Games server page.

Between the last two, the server page will likely show you the source of the problem with the game. Unfortunately, the support Twitter page does not post too often, but it does direct you to the server page for all Riot Games-supported products.

You can jump back into Valorant when the servers have returned to normal. Until this happens, we recommend setting the game down and playing something else for the time being.