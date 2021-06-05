Is Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown coming to Xbox?

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is letting PS4 and PS5 owners bring the beatdown online, but will it be arriving on Xbox anytime soon? The answer may disappoint you.

X Not Gonna Give It To You

Unfortunately, there are no current plans to release Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown to Xbox platforms. A credible outlet IGN (via GFinity) claims that this is a PS4 exclusive. Whether or not this is simply timed or will be exclusive forever on PlayStation platforms like another fighting game Street Fighter V remains to be seen.

But…

While you can’t play the latest version of Virtua Fighter 5, which comes with improved visuals and online systems, you can still check out the last iteration of the game Final Showdown that released in 2012. The Xbox 360 title is available via backward compatibility on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X | S. If you play it on the latest Xbox hardware, it will run at a 4K resolution, which is a great compromise for those who can’t afford or even find a PS5.

Other fantastic 3D fighting game options on Xbox

Despite Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown’s omission on Xbox platforms, there is a great selection of 3D fighters to try and most of them are affordable to get into right now. Here’s what’s on offer: