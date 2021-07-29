Is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide cross platform/crossplay?

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the spiritual successor to Vermintide 2: a hardcore cooperative FPS with brutal combat, hordes of enemies, and lots of teamwork-based frustration. This time the game takes place in the far-flung future of the Warhammer 40K universe. Human populations toil away in rotting clusters of super-structures know as Hive Cities, which speck the blasted surfaces of worlds colonized by the warlike Imperium of Man and subsequently poisoned by rampant industry. The action of Darktide takes place in an even worse environment: the underbelly of one such Hive City, which has come under the destructive influence of a Chaos cult.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is scheduled to release some time in Spring 2022, and will be available on PC. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X versions will arrive either alongside the PC release or shortly thereafter. Technically, the game can be played solo, but the core qualities of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide shine when playing with friends, or at least a group of coordinated strangers. Naturally, players are wondering whether crossplay will be available so that they can descend into the infested bowels of the Hive City with their friends from other platforms.

Developer Fatshark has not yet stated officially whether Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will support cross platform functionality. It should be noted that neither Vermintide nor Vermintide 2 support crossplay, which does not bode well for crossplay in Darktide. That said, crossplay is slowly becoming a standard feature in multiplayer gaming, so we can certainly hope that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will eventually support some form of cross-platform matchmaking.