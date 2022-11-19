How to claim Twitch Drops in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is a four-player co-op hack-and-slash game with extensive weapons and armor to unlock, and Twitch integration was a big part of its predecessor, Vermintide. Darktide is no different, and a Twitch drops campaign has already begun that allows players to earn many cosmetics for the various ranged and melee weapons all classes can use while fighting the endless swarm of enemies. This guide will explain how to set up a Darktide account and claim Twitch drops in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

How to link your account for Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Twitch drops

To connect your Darktide and Twitch accounts together, you must create a Darktide account. Fatshark is the team behind the Vermintide and Darktide titles, and they have made a new account system that has several benefits. To create a Darktide account, you must head to their unique account creation website.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this login screen, you must select the platform on which you are currently playing Darktide. The Steam and Gamepass PC versions are not crossplay, but each will work with Twitch drops. Once this is done, you will reach your new account page. You can now select the Twitch drops button at the bottom of the page on the left side.

This button will now take you to the Darktide Twitch drops campaign link. From here, you must follow three steps.

Sign in to your Darktide account. Sign in to your preferred Twitch account. Link the accounts together and watch Darktide streamers who have drops enabled on their channels.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Twitch Drops

Watching a Darktide Twitch channel will earn you cosmetic camo patterns for several weapons that work across all of Darktides player classes. These are all the drops and assigned times for each unlock.

Sat, Nov 26, 7:00 AM – Sun, Nov 27, 7:00 AM EST : Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward Sword (Camo Skin)

: Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward Sword (Camo Skin) Sat, Nov 26, 7:00 AM – Sun, Nov 27, 7:00 AM EST : Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Ripper Gun (Camo Skin)

: Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Ripper Gun (Camo Skin) Fri, Dec 2, 7:00 AM – Sat, Dec 3, 7:00 AM EST : Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward Autogun (Camo Skin)

: Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward Autogun (Camo Skin) Fri, Dec 2, 7:00 AM – Sat, Dec 3, 7:00 AM EST : Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Lasgun (Camo Skin)

: Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Lasgun (Camo Skin) Fri, Dec 2, 7:00 AM – Sat, Dec 3, 7:00 AM EST : Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Sword (Camo Skin)

: Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Sword (Camo Skin) Fri, Dec 2, 7:00 AM – Sat, Dec 3, 7:00 AM EST: Watch for an additional 30 minutes and claim the reward Ripper Gun (Camo Skin)

This is the first Darktide Twitch drops campaign, but if their Vermintide history shows us anything, it will be far from the last. Doing these steps will keep you connected for all Twitch drop campaigns Darktide may run.