It Takes Two minigame locations guide – Garden chapter

There are 25 hidden competitive minigames in It Takes Two, three of them in the Garden chapter. They will all be marked with a hovering tambourine, and finding all 25 will get you the Minigame Megalomania achievement or trophy. You can then access all of these minigames at any time from the menu — the following is in order of how the games are listed in the menu, slightly different from the order in which you find the games.

Larva Basket

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a sequence later in the Weed Whacking segment where you bounce off of mushrooms and head to your destination by walking across a wooden plank on the right. Instead, we’ll go to the left from the plank to swing rope and bounce off of mushrooms to find the Larva Basket minigame. Pick up snacks, jump, and throw the snacks at the larva as they rotate. This is a tricky one, as you not only have to get the timing right, but you also have to be at the right midair height to successfully connect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garden Swings

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the very beginning of Weed Whacking, go to the right up some steps. On the other side are two Garden Swings. Jump on, and you’ll compete to swing a larger distance across the garden. Go front and back on the analog stick to build momentum, but keep in mind that there is a timer. Try to jump off the swing at the last possible moment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Snail Race

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before moving on in Frog Pond to these large stone steps on the right, look behind a brown wooden fence on your left. There are two snails you can both ride on — hop on them to start a race on this curiously completed track. Use the left analog stick to control your snail from a topdown camera perspective. Hit the prompted button to “Squeeze,” or rather to give your snail a little charge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.