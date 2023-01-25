All weapon and armor item codes for Skyrim, and how to use them
All gear codes you need to spawn them in Skyrim.
If you have played Skyrim more than once, you usually start a new playthrough with a goal or playstyle in mind. For instance, you may have an idea of what you want your character to be like in the long run, with the exact weapons and armor that you want them to use. Getting there can take time, and sometimes you might just want to speed through the gearing process and proceed with the gear you want.
In such situations, you can simply use the console commands to spawn what you need and proceed with your playthrough from there. If you know the codes for weapons and armor, all it takes is to find the correct one and use it with the Player.AddItem <ItemID> <#> command, where the ItemID stands for the code from the following lists, and # represents the number of items that you want.
All weapon and armor Item IDs for console commands in Skyrim
All Bow Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Ancient Nord Bow
|000302CA
|Angi’s Bow
|000CC392
|Auriel’s Bow
|xx000800
|Bow of the Hunt
|000AE087
|Daedric Bow
|000139B5
|Dragonbone Bow
|xx0176F1
|Drainspell Bow
|000F82FC
|Dravin’s Bow
|0006B9AD
|Dwarven Bow
|00013995
|Ebony Bow
|000139AD
|Elven Bow
|0001399D
|Falmer Bow
|00038340
|Falmer Supple Bow
|00083167
|Firiniel’s End
|00017059
|Forsworn Bow
|000CEE9B
|Froki’s Bow
|000C0186
|Gauldur Blackbow
|000A5DF0
|Glass Bow
|000139A5
|Hunting Bow
|0010E2DD
|Imperial Bow
|00013841
|Karliah’s Bow
|000DEED8
|Long Bow
|0003B562
|Nightingale Bow
|000F652C
|Nord Hero Bow
|00068C57
|Orcish Bow
|0001398D
|Spectral Bow
|0E0068EB
|Supple Ancient Nord Bow
|0005D179
|Zephyr
|xx00CFb6
All Dagger Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Alessandra’s Dagger
|00043E1E
|BIade of Woe
|964C9
|Blade of Sacrifice
|00079B1D
|Blade of Woe
|9CCDC
|Blade of Woe (Skyrim)
|0009CCDC
|Blessed Iron Dagger
|896F3
|Bloodthorn
|000A4DCE
|Borvir’s Dagger
|000ECD54
|Daedric Dagger
|000139B6
|Dragon Priest Dagger
|0001C1FE
|Dragonbone Dagger
|xx014FCB
|Dwarven Dagger
|00013996
|Ebony Dagger
|000139AE
|Elven Dagger
|0001399E
|Glass Dagger
|000139A6
|Iron Dagger
|0001397E
|Iron Dagger of Binding
|896EC
|Iron Dagger of Cowardice
|8970C
|Iron Dagger of Diminishing
|896D7
|Iron Dagger of Dismay
|8970B
|Iron Dagger of Draining
|896D6
|Iron Dagger of Fatigue
|896FF
|Iron Dagger of Fear
|8970D
|Iron Dagger of Sapping
|896D5
|Iron Dagger of Soul Snares
|896EB
|Iron Dagger of Souls
|896EA
|Iron Dagger of Torpor
|89701
|Iron Dagger of Weariness
|89700
|Kahvozein’s Fang
|000D0758
|Keening
|0006A13C
|Mehrunes’ Razor
|000240D2
|Nettlebane
|0001C492
|Orcish Dagger
|0001398E
|Reverent Iron Dagger
|896F5
|Sanctified Iron Dagger
|896F4
|Shiv
|000426C8
|Skyforge Steel Dagger
|0009F25D
|Skyforge Steel Dagger
|9F25D
|Steel Dagger
|00013986
|Valdr’s Lucky Dagger
|000B994E
All One-handed Sword Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Amren’s Family Sword
|000647AC
|Ancient Nord Sword
|0002C66F
|Blades Sword
|0003AEB9
|Bolar’s Oathblade
|000C1989
|Ceremonial Sword
|0008ADFC
|Ceremonial Sword
|0008ADFC
|Chillrend
|1–10: 000F8313
11–18: 000F8314
19–26: 000F8315
27–35: 000F8316
36–45: 000F8317
46+: 000F8318
|Daedric Sword
|000139B9
|Daedric Sword
|000139B9
|Dawnbreaker
|0004E4EE
|Dragonbane
|1–18: 000F1AC1
19–26: 000F71CD
27–35: 000F71CE
36–45: 000F71CF
46+: 000F71D0
|Dragonbone Sword
|xx014fce
|Drainheart sword
|000F71DD
|Dwarven Sword
|13999
|Ebony Sword
|000139B1
|Eduj
|0008FFDF
|Eduj
|0008FFDF
|Elven Sword
|000139A1
|Falmer Sword
|0002E6D1
|Forsworn Sword
|000CADE9
|Gauldur Blackblade
|1–11: 000AB702
12–18: 000F5D1A
19–26: 000F5D1B
27–35: 000F5D1C
36+: 000F5D1D
|Ghostblade
|00094A2B
|Ghostblade
|00094A2B
|Glass Sword
|000139A9
|Grimsever
|53379
|Harkon’s Sword
|xx0067cf
|Hjalti’s Sword
|68976
|Honed Ancient Nord Sword
|0005BF14
|Honed Falmer Sword
|0006F6FF
|Imperial Sword
|000135B8
|Iron Sword
|00012EB7
|Iron Sword of Binding
|896E1
|Iron Sword of Cowardice
|89715
|Iron Sword of Dismay
|89714
|Iron Sword of Fear
|89716
|Iron Sword of Soul Snares
|896E0
|Lunar Iron Sword
|2–3: 0003B0C2
4–5: 0003B0C3
6+: 0003B0C4
|Lunar Steel Sword
|4–5: 0003B0B7
6–7: 0003B0BA
8+: 0003B0BD
|Nightingale Blade
|1–18: 0007A917
19–26: 000F6524
27–35: 000F6525
36–45: 000F6526
46+: 000F6527
|Nord Hero Sword
|00068C7B
|Orcish Sword
|13991
|Phantom Sword
|000771B9
|Queen Freydis’s Sword
|000AB85D
|Red Eagle’s Bane
|000AB703
|Red Eagle’s Fury
|0009FD50
|Scimitar
|0007A91A
|Silver Sword
|0010AA19
|Skyforge Steel Sword
|0009F25C
|Skyforge Steel Sword
|0009F25C
|Steel Sword
|000557F5
|The Pale Blade
|1–5: 000D37CE
6–11: 000F5D2A
12–18: 000F5D2B
19–26: 000F5D2C
27+: 000F5D2D
|Windshear
|0006EA8B
All Two-handed Sword Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Ancient Nord Greatsword
|000236A5
|Balgruuf’s Greatsword
|000946FC
|Blessed Iron Greatsword
|896F6
|Blessed Steel Greatsword
|A699F
|Daedric Greatsword
|000139B7
|Dragonbone Greatsword
|xx014FCC
|Dwarven Greatsword
|00013997
|Ebony Blade
|000EA29C
|Ebony Blade (Whispering Door)
|0004A38F
|Ebony Greatsword
|000139AF
|Elven Greatsword
|0001399F
|Glass Greatsword
|000139A7
|Honed Ancient Nord Greatsword
|0005BF13
|Iron Greatsword
|0001359D
|Iron Greatsword of Binding
|896EF
|Iron Greatsword of Cowardice
|8970F
|Iron Greatsword of Diminishing
|896DA
|Iron Greatsword of Dismay
|8970E
|Iron Greatsword of Draining
|896D9
|Iron Greatsword of Fatigue
|89702
|Iron Greatsword of Fear
|89710
|Iron Greatsword of Sapping
|896D8
|Iron Greatsword of Soul Snares
|896EE
|Iron Greatsword of Souls
|896ED
|Iron Greatsword of Torpor
|89704
|Iron Greatsword of Weariness
|89703
|Nord Hero Greatsword
|000A3115
|Orcish Greatsword
|0001398F
|Red Eagle’s Bane
|AB703
|Red Eagle’s Fury
|9FD50
|Reverent Iron Greatsword
|896F8
|Reverent Steel Greatsword
|A69A1
|Sanctified Steel Greatsword
|A69A0
|Santified Iron Greatsword
|896F7
|Silver Greatsword
|0010C6FB
|Skyforge Steel Greatsword
|0009F25E
|Steel Greatsword
|00013987
|Steel Greatsword of Arcing
|A6997
|Steel Greatsword of Binding
|A699B
|Steel Greatsword of Burning
|A698E
|Steel Greatsword of Chills
|A6990
|Steel Greatsword of Cowardice
|A698B
|Steel Greatsword of Diminishing
|A6995
|Steel Greatsword of Dismay
|A698A
|Steel Greatsword of Draining
|A6994
|Steel Greatsword of Embers
|A698D
|Steel Greatsword of Fear
|A698C
|Steel Greatsword of Frost
|A6991
|Steel Greatsword of Ice
|A6992
|Steel Greatsword of Sapping
|A6993
|Steel Greatsword of Scorching
|A698F
|Steel Greatsword of Shocks
|A6998
|Steel Greatsword of Soul Snares
|A699A
|Steel Greatsword of Soul-Ripping
|A699C
|Steel Greatsword of Souls
|A6999
|Steel Greatsword of Sparks
|A6996
|Steel Greatsword of Torpor
|A699E
|Steel Greatsword of Weariness
|A699D
All Mace Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Blessed Steel Mace
|A69C3
|Daedric Mace
|000139B8
|Dwarven Mace
|00013998
|Ebony Mace
|000139B0
|Elven Mace
|000139A0
|Glass Mace
|000139A8
|Iron Mace
|00013982
|Iron Mace of Binding
|896DF
|Iron Mace of Cowardice
|89711
|Iron Mace of Dismay
|896DF
|Iron Mace of Fear
|89713
|Iron Mace of Soul Snares
|A69C4
|Lunar Iron Mace
|Level 2–3: 0003B0BF
Level 4–5: 0003B0C0
Level 6+: 0003B0C1
|Lunar Steel Mace
|Level 4–5: 0003B0B6
Level 6–7: 0003B0B9
Level 8+: 0003B0BC
|Mace of Molag Bal
|000233E3
|Orcish Mace
|00013990
|Rusty Mace
|00022F0F
|Sanctified Steel Mace
|A69C4
|Steel Mace
|00013988
|Steel Mace of Binding
|A69BF
|Steel Mace of Cowardice
|A69B9
|Steel Mace of Diminishing
|A69BC
|Steel Mace of Dismay
|A69B8
|Steel Mace of Draining
|A69BB
|Steel Mace of Fatigue
|A69C0
|Steel Mace of Sapping
|A69BA
|Steel Mace of Soul Snares
|A69BE
|Steel Mace of Souls
|A69BD
|Steel Mace of Torpor
|A69C2
|Steel Mace of Weariness
|A69C1
All Warhammer Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Aegisbane
|000D2AFE
|Blessed Iron Warhammer
|896F9
|Blessed Steel Warhammer
|A69B5
|Daedric Warhammer
|000139BA
|Dragonbone Warhammer
|xx014fd0
|Dwarven Warhammer
|0001399A
|Ebony Warhammer
|000139B2
|Elven Warhammer
|000139A2
|Glass Warhammer
|000139AA
|Iron Warhammer
|00013981
|Iron Warhammer of Binding
|896E6
|Iron Warhammer of Cowardice
|8971B
|Iron Warhammer of Diminishing
|896DD
|Iron Warhammer of Dismay
|8971A
|Iron Warhammer of Draining
|896DC
|Iron Warhammer of Fatigue
|89705
|Iron Warhammer of Fear
|8971C
|Iron Warhammer of Sapping
|896DB
|Iron Warhammer of Soul Snares
|896E5
|Iron Warhammer of Souls
|896E4
|Iron Warhammer of Torpor
|89707
|Iron Warhammer of Weariness
|89706
|Orcish Warhammer
|00013992
|Reverent Iron Warhammer
|896FB
|Reverent Steel Warhammer
|A69B7
|Sanctified Iron Warhammer
|896FA
|Sanctified Steel Warhammer
|A69B6
|Shagrol’s Warhammer
|000223FB
|Steel Warhammer
|0001398A
|Steel Warhammer of Arcing
|A69AD
|Steel Warhammer of Binding
|A69B1
|Steel Warhammer of Burning
|A69A6
|Steel Warhammer of Chills
|A69A7
|Steel Warhammer of Cowardice
|A69A3
|Steel Warhammer of Diminishing
|A69AB
|Steel Warhammer of Dismay
|A69A2
|Steel Warhammer of Draining
|A69AA
|Steel Warhammer of Embers
|A69A5
|Steel Warhammer of Fatigue
|A69B2
|Steel Warhammer of Fear
|A69A4
|Steel Warhammer of Frost
|A69A8
|Steel Warhammer of Sapping
|A69A9
|Steel Warhammer of Shocks
|A69AE
|Steel Warhammer of Soul Snares
|A69B0
|Steel Warhammer of Souls
|A69AF
|Steel Warhammer of Sparks
|A69AC
|Steel Warhammer of Torpor
|A69B4
|Steel Warhammer of Weariness
|A69B3
|The Longhammer
|000AE085
|Trollsbane
|0006AF63
|Volendrung
|0002ACD2
All War Axe Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Ancient Nord War Axe
|0002C672
|Ceremonial Axe
|0008ABFD
|Daedric War Axe
|000139B3
|Dawnguard War Axe
|xx00d098
|Dragonbone War Axe
|xx014fFCF
|Dwarven War Axe
|00013993
|Ebony War Axe
|000139AB
|Elven War Axe
|0001399B
|Falmer War Axe
|000302CD
|Forsworn Axe
|000CC829
|Ghorbash’s Ancestral Axe
|0006A8FD
|Glass War Axe
|000139A3
|Honed Draugr War Axe
|0005BF15
|Honed Falmer War Axe
|0006F700
|Illusory War Axe
|000E7A31
|Iron War Axe
|00013790
|Iron War Axe of Binding
|896000
|Iron War Axe of Cowardice
|89718
|Iron War Axe of Dismay
|89717
|Iron War Axe of Fear
|89719
|Iron War Axe of Soul Snares
|896E2
|Lunar Iron War Axe
|Level 2–3: 0003B0C5
Level 4–5: 0003B0C6
Level 6+: 0003B0C7
|Lunar Steel War Axe
|Level 4–5: 0003B0B8
Level 6–7: 0003B0BB
Level 8+: 0003B0BE
|Nord Hero War Axe
|00068C63
|Notched Pickaxe
|001019D4
|Okin
|0008FFDE
|Orcish War Axe
|0001398B
|Pickaxe
|000E3C16
|Poacher’s Axe
|000AE086
|Skyforge Steel War Axe
|0009F260
|Steel War Axe
|00013983
|Woodcutter’s Axe
|0002F2F4
All Battleaxe Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Ancient Nord Battle Axe
|0001CB64
|Blessed Iron Battleaxe
|896F0
|Blessed Steel Battleaxe
|A6987
|Daedric Battleaxe
|000139B4
|Dragonbone Battleaxe
|xx014FC3
|Drainblood Battleaxe
|000F82FA
|Dwarven Battleaxe
|00013994
|Ebony Battleaxe
|000139AC
|Elven Battleaxe
|0001399C
|Glass Battleaxe
|000139A4
|Headsman’s Axe
|000BE25E
|Honed Ancient Nord Battle Axe
|0005BF12
|Iron Battleaxe
|13980
|Iron Battleaxe of Binding
|896E9
|Iron Battleaxe of Cowardice
|89709
|Iron Battleaxe of Dismay
|89708
|Iron Battleaxe of Fatigue
|896FC
|Iron Battleaxe of Fear
|8970A
|Iron Battleaxe of Soul Snares
|896E8
|Iron Battleaxe of Souls
|896E7
|Iron Battleaxe of Torpor
|896FE
|Iron Battleaxe of Weariness
|896FD
|Nord Hero Battle Axe
|00068C79
|Orcish Battleaxe
|0001398C
|Reverent Iron Battleaxe
|896F2
|Reverent Steel Battleaxe
|A6989
|Rueful Axe
|0001C4E6
|Sanctified Iron Battleaxe
|896F1
|Sanctified Steel Battleaxe
|A6988
|Skyforge Steel Battleaxe
|0009F25F
|Skyforge Steel Battleaxe
|9F25F
|Steel Battleaxe
|00013984
|Steel Battleaxe of Arcing
|A697C
|Steel Battleaxe of Binding
|A6983
|Steel Battleaxe of Burning
|A56CF
|Steel Battleaxe of Chills
|A6975
|Steel Battleaxe of Cowardice
|A6979
|Steel Battleaxe of Diminishing
|A6980
|Steel Battleaxe of Dismay
|A6978
|Steel Battleaxe of Draining
|A697F
|Steel Battleaxe of Embers
|A56CE
|Steel Battleaxe of Fatigue
|A6984
|Steel Battleaxe of Fear
|A697A
|Steel Battleaxe of Frost
|A6976
|Steel Battleaxe of Ice
|A6977
|Steel Battleaxe of Sapping
|A697E
|Steel Battleaxe of Scorching
|A56D0
|Steel Battleaxe of Shocks
|A697D
|Steel Battleaxe of Soul Snares
|A6982
|Steel Battleaxe of Souls
|A6981
|Steel Battleaxe of Sparks
|A697B
|Steel Battleaxe of Torpor
|A6986
|Steel Battleaxe of Weariness
|A6985
|The Woodsman’s Friend
|00022265
|Tsun’s Battle Axe
|0005BF19
|Wuuthrad
|000956B5
All Light Armor Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Amulet of Articulation
|000F6911
|Ancient Falmer Boots
|xx00C815
|Ancient Falmer Crown
|xx00C814
|Ancient Falmer Cuirass
|xx00C816
|Ancient Falmer Gauntlets
|xx00C817
|Ancient Shrouded Armor
|000E1F15
|Ancient Shrouded Boots
|000E1F14
|Ancient Shrouded Cowl
|000E1F17
|Ancient Shrouded Gloves
|000E1F16
|Armor of the Old Gods
|000EAFD0
|Blackguard’s Armor
|xx02AD33
|Blackguard’s Boots
|xx02AD34
|Blackguard’s Gloves
|xx02AD32
|Blackguard’s Hood
|xx02AD31
|Boots of the Old Gods
|000EAFD3
|Chitin Armor
|xx01CD87
|Chitin Boots
|xx01CD86
|Chitin Bracers
|xx01CD88
|Chitin Helmet
|xx01CD89
|Chitin Shield
|xx026235
|Dawnguard Armor
|xx00F3FB (Red)
xx00F402 (Grey)
xx00F404 (Brown)
|Dawnguard Boots
|xx00F400
|Dawnguard Gauntlets
|xx00F3FE
|Dawnguard Helmet
|xx01989E
|Dawnguard Rune Shield
|xx011BAF
|Deathbrand Armor
|xx02401B
|Deathbrand Boots
|xx02401A
|Deathbrand Gauntlets
|xx02401C
|Deathbrand Helm
|xx02401D
|Diadem of the Savant
|000F9904
|Dragonscale Armor
|0001393E
|Dragonscale Boots
|0001393D
|Dragonscale Gauntlets
|0001393F
|Dragonscale Helmet
|00013940
|Dragonscale Shield
|00013941
|Elven Armor
|000896A3
|Elven Boots
|0001391A
|Elven Gauntlets
|0001391C
|Elven Gilded Armor
|0001392A
|Elven Helmet
|0001391D
|Elven Shield
|0001391E
|Falkreath Guard’s Armor
|0002151E
|Forsworn Armor
|000D8D50
|Forsworn Boots
|000D8D4E
|Forsworn Gauntlets
|000D8D55
|Forsworn Headdress
|000D8D52
|Fur Armor
|0006F393
0010594B
0010594D
0010594F
|Fur Boots
|000A6D7F
|Fur Bracers
|0006F39B
|Fur Gauntlets
|000A6D7D
|Fur Helmet
|0006F39E
|Fur Shoes
|0006F398
|Gauntlets of the Old Gods
|000EAFD2
|Glass Armor
|00013939
|Glass Boots
|00013938
|Glass Gauntlets
|0001393A
|Glass Helmet
|0001393B
|Glass Shield
|0001393C
|Gloves of the Pugilist
|0010A06A
|Guild Master’s Armor
|000D3ACC
|Guild Master’s Boots
|000D3ACB
|Guild Master’s Gloves
|000D3ACD
|Guild Master’s Hood
|000D3ACE
|Helmet of the Old Gods
|000EAFD1
|Hide Armor
|00013911
|Hide Boots
|00013910
|Hide Bracers
|00013912
|Hide Helmet
|00013913
|Hide Shield
|00013914
|Hjaalmarch Guard’s Armor
|00021520
|Imperial Light Armor
|00013ED9
|Imperial Light Boots
|00013ED7
|Imperial Light Bracers
|00013EDA
|Imperial Light Helmet
|00013EDB
|Imperial Light Shield
|00013AB2
|Krosis Mask
|00061CB9
|Leather Armor
|0003619E
|Leather Boots
|00013920
|Leather Bracers
|00013921
|Leather Helmet
|00013922
|Linwe’s Armor
|000108544
|Linwe’s Boots
|000108543
|Linwe’s Gloves
|000108545
|Linwe’s Hood
|000108546
|Locket of Saint Jiub
|xx018B91
|Markarth Guard’s Armor
|00021508
|Miraak Mask
|xx039D2B (1–44)
xx039D2E (45–59)
xx039D2F (60+)
|Miraak’s Boots
|xx03D2AF
|Miraak’s Gloves
|xx02B0F9
|Morag Tong Armor
|xx0292AC
|Morag Tong Boots
|xx0292AB
|Morag Tong Bracers
|xx0292AD
|Morag Tong Hood
|xx0292AE
|Morokei Mask
|00061C8B
|Movarth’s Boots
|00096D9B
|Nightingale Armor
|0005DB86 (1–18)
000FCC0E (19–31)
000FCC0F (32+)
|Nightingale Boots
|000FCC0C (1–18)
0005DB85 (19–31)
000FCC0D (32+)
|Nightingale Gloves
|0005DB87 (1–18)
000FCC10 (19–31)
000FCC11 (32+)
|Nightingale Hood
|0005DB88 (1–18)
000FCC13 (19–31)
000FCC12 (32+)
|Pale Guard’s Armor
|00021525
|Penitus Oculatus Armor
|000D3EA0
|Penitus Oculatus Boots
|000D3EA7
|Penitus Oculatus Bracers
|000D3EAB
|Penitus Oculatus Helmet
|000D3EAA
|Riften Guard’s Armor
|00021507
|Savior’s Hide
|0002AC61
|Scaled Armor
|0001B3A3
|Scaled Boots
|0001B39F
|Scaled Bracers
|0001B3A0
|Scaled Helmet
|0001B3A1
|Scaled Horn Armor
|0001B3A4
|Shrouded Armor
|00D28440005ABC3 (Alt.)
|Shrouded Boots
|000D2845
|Shrouded Cowl
|000D2842
|Shrouded Cowl Maskless
|0005ABC4
|Shrouded Gloves
|000D2843
|Skaal Boots
|xx039112
|Skaal Coat
|xx03910E
|Skaal Gloves
|xx039110
|Skaal Hat
|xx039114
|Solitude Guard’s Armor
|000C7F5B
|Stalhrim Light Armor
|xx01CDA2
|Stalhrim Light Boots
|xx01CD7E
|Stalhrim Light Bracers
|xx01CDA5
|Stalhrim Light Helmet
|xx01CDA3
|Stalhrim Shield
|xx026237
|Stormcloak Cuirass
|000A6D7B
|Stormcloak Helmet
|000A6D79
|Stormcloak Officer Armor
|0008697E
|Stormcloak Officer Boots
|00086981
|Stormcloak Officer Bracers
|00086983
|Stormcloak Officer Helmet
|00086985
|Studded Armor
|0001B3A2
|Studded Imperial Armor
|00013ED8
|Thieves Guild Armor
|000D3AC3
|Thieves Guild Boots
|000D3AC2
|Thieves Guild Gloves
|000D3AC4
|Thieves Guild Hood
|000D3AC5
|Vampire Armor
|xx0142C7 (Black)
xx0191F2 (Grey)
xx0191F3 (Red)
|Vampire Boots
|xx00B5DE
|Vampire Gauntlets
|xx01A51F
|Vampire Royal Armor
|xx00B5DB
|Volsung Mask
|00061CAB
|Whiterun Guard’s Armor
|0002150D
|Winterhold Guard’s Armor
|00021522
|Wooden Mask
|00061CCA
|Worn Shrouded Armor
|0010EB5B
|Worn Shrouded Boots
|0010EB5C
|Worn Shrouded Cowl
|0010EB5D
|Worn Shrouded Gloves
|0010EB5E
All Heavy Armor Item IDs
|Item Name
|Item ID
|Aetherial Shield
|xx005759
|Ahzidal
|xx0240FE
|Ahzidal’s Armor of Retribution
|xx01DB97
|Ahzidal’s Boots of Waterwalking
|xx01C655
|Ahzidal’s Gauntlets of Warding
|xx01DB99
|Ahzidal’s Helm of Vision
|xx01DB98
|Ancient Helmet of the Unburned
|000F494E
|Ancient Nord Armor
|00018388
|Ancient Nord Boots
|00056A9D
|Ancient Nord Gauntlets
|00056B17
|Ancient Nord Helmet
|00056A9E
|Auriel’s Shield
|xx00284D
|Banded Iron Armor
|00013948
|Banded Iron Shield
|0001394B
|Blades Armor
|0004B28B
|Blades Boots
|0004B288
|Blades Gauntlets
|0004B28D
|Blades Helmet
|0004B28F
|Blades Shield
|0004F912
|Bonemold Armor
|xx01CD93
|Bonemold Boots
|xx01CD92
|Bonemold Gauntlets
|xx01CD94
|Bonemold Guard Armor
|xx037564
|Bonemold Helmet
|xx01CD95
|Bonemold Pauldron Armor
|xx037563
|Bonemold Shield
|xx026234
|Chitin Heavy Armor
|xx01CD8A
|Chitin Heavy Boots
|xx01CD82
|Chitin Heavy Gauntlets
|xx01CD8B
|Chitin Heavy Helmet
|xx01CD8C
|Cultist Mask
|xx037B88
|Daedric Armor
|0001396B
|Daedric Boots
|0001396A
|Daedric Gauntlets
|0001396C
|Daedric Helmet
|0001396D
|Daedric Shield
|0001396E
|Dawnguard Full Helmet
|xx0050D0
|Dawnguard Heavy Armor
|xx00F3F7 (Brown)
xx00F3FA (Gray)
|Dawnguard Heavy Boots
|xx014757
|Dawnguard Heavy Gauntlets
|xx014758
|Dawnguard Shield
|xx0150B8
|Dented Iron Shield
|xx03399C
|Dragonplate Armor
|00013966
|Dragonplate Boots
|00013965
|Dragonplate Gauntlets
|00013967
|Dragonplate Helmet
|00013969
|Dragonplate Shield
|00013968
|Dukaan
|xx0240FF
|Dwarven Armor
|0001394D
|Dwarven Boots
|0001394C
|Dwarven Gauntlets
|0001394E
|Dwarven Helmet
|0001394F
|Dwarven Shield
|00013950
|Ebony Armor
|00013961
|Ebony Boots
|00013960
|Ebony Gauntlets
|00013962
|Ebony Helmet
|00013963
|Ebony Mail
|00052794
|Ebony Shield
|00013964
|Falmer Armor
|000B83CB
|Falmer Boots
|000B83CD
|Falmer Gauntlets
|000B83CF
|Falmer Hardened Armor
|xx00E8DE
|Falmer Hardened Boots
|xx00E8DD
|Falmer Hardened Gauntlets
|xx00E8DF
|Falmer Hardened Helm
|xx00E8E0
|Falmer Heavy Armor
|xx0023E9
|Falmer Heavy Boots
|xx0023EF
|Falmer Heavy Gauntlets
|xx0023ED
|Falmer Heavy Helm
|xx0023EB
|Falmer Helmet
|0004C3CB
|Falmer Shield
|0005C06C
|General Tullius’ Armor
|0005CBFE
|Helm of Winterhold
|000940D5
|Helm of Yngol
|000295F3
|Hevnoraak
|00061CC1
|Imperial Armor
|000136D5
|Imperial Boots
|000136D6
|Imperial Bracers
|000136D4
|Imperial Helmet
|00013EDC
|Imperial Helmet (Closed)
|0009610D
|Imperial Officer’s Helmet
|000136CF
|Imperial Shield
|000135BA
|Improved Bonemold Armor
|xx03AB26
|Improved Bonemold Boots
|xx03AB25
|Improved Bonemold Gauntlets
|xx03AB22
|Improved Bonemold Helmet
|xx03AB23
|Improved Bonemold Shield
|xx03AB24
|Iron Armor
|00012E49
|Iron Boots
|00012E4B
|Iron Gauntlets
|00012E46
|Iron Helmet
|00012E4D
|Iron Shield
|00012EB6
|Konahrik
|00061CD6
|Masque of Clavcus Vile
|000D2846
|Miraak
|xx039FA1 (1–44)
xx039FA2 (45–59)
xx039FA3 (60+)
|Nahkriin
|00061CA5
|Nordic Carved Armor
|xx01CD97
|Nordic Carved Boots
|xx01CD96
|Nordic Carved Gauntlets
|xx01CD98
|Nordic Carved Helmet
|xx01CD99
|Nordic Shield
|xx026236
|Orcish Armor
|00013957
|Orcish Boots
|00013956
|Orcish Gauntlets
|00013958
|Orcish Helmet
|00013959
|Orcish Shield
|00013946
|Otar
|00061CC2
|Rahgot
|00061CC0
|Shellbug Helmet
|xx012E8A
|Shield of Ysgramor
|000E41D8
|Spellbreaker
|00045F96
|Stalhrim Armor
|xx01CD9F
|Stalhrim Boots
|xx01CD9E
|Stalhrim Gauntlets
|xx01CDA0
|Stalhrim Helm
|xx01CDA1
|Steel Armor
|00013952
|Steel Cuffed Boots
|00013951
|Steel Helmet
|00013954
|Steel Horned Helmet
|000F6F24
|Steel Imperial Gauntlets
|000F6F23
|Steel Nordic Gauntlets
|00013953
|Steel Plate Armor
|0001395C
|Steel Plate Boots
|0001395B
|Steel Plate Gauntlets
|0001395D
|Steel Plate Helmet
|0001395E
|Steel Shield
|00013955
|Steel Shin Boots
|000F6F21
|Targe of the Blooded
|000FC5BF
|The Jagged Crown
|000DA750
|Visage of Mzund
|xx038ADD
|Vokun
|00061CC9
|Wolf Armor
|000CAE15
|Wolf Boots
|000CEE7C
|Wolf Gauntlets
|000CEE7E
|Wolf Helmet
|0004C3D0
|Zahkriisos
|xx024037