All weapon and armor item codes for Skyrim, and how to use them

If you have played Skyrim more than once, you usually start a new playthrough with a goal or playstyle in mind. For instance, you may have an idea of what you want your character to be like in the long run, with the exact weapons and armor that you want them to use. Getting there can take time, and sometimes you might just want to speed through the gearing process and proceed with the gear you want.

In such situations, you can simply use the console commands to spawn what you need and proceed with your playthrough from there. If you know the codes for weapons and armor, all it takes is to find the correct one and use it with the Player.AddItem <ItemID> <#> command, where the ItemID stands for the code from the following lists, and # represents the number of items that you want.

All weapon and armor Item IDs for console commands in Skyrim

All Bow Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Ancient Nord Bow 000302CA Angi’s Bow 000CC392 Auriel’s Bow xx000800 Bow of the Hunt 000AE087 Daedric Bow 000139B5 Dragonbone Bow xx0176F1 Drainspell Bow 000F82FC Dravin’s Bow 0006B9AD Dwarven Bow 00013995 Ebony Bow 000139AD Elven Bow 0001399D Falmer Bow 00038340 Falmer Supple Bow 00083167 Firiniel’s End 00017059 Forsworn Bow 000CEE9B Froki’s Bow 000C0186 Gauldur Blackbow 000A5DF0 Glass Bow 000139A5 Hunting Bow 0010E2DD Imperial Bow 00013841 Karliah’s Bow 000DEED8 Long Bow 0003B562 Nightingale Bow 000F652C Nord Hero Bow 00068C57 Orcish Bow 0001398D Spectral Bow 0E0068EB Supple Ancient Nord Bow 0005D179 Zephyr xx00CFb6

All Dagger Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Alessandra’s Dagger 00043E1E BIade of Woe 964C9 Blade of Sacrifice 00079B1D Blade of Woe 9CCDC Blade of Woe (Skyrim) 0009CCDC Blessed Iron Dagger 896F3 Bloodthorn 000A4DCE Borvir’s Dagger 000ECD54 Daedric Dagger 000139B6 Dragon Priest Dagger 0001C1FE Dragonbone Dagger xx014FCB Dwarven Dagger 00013996 Ebony Dagger 000139AE Elven Dagger 0001399E Glass Dagger 000139A6 Iron Dagger 0001397E Iron Dagger of Binding 896EC Iron Dagger of Cowardice 8970C Iron Dagger of Diminishing 896D7 Iron Dagger of Dismay 8970B Iron Dagger of Draining 896D6 Iron Dagger of Fatigue 896FF Iron Dagger of Fear 8970D Iron Dagger of Sapping 896D5 Iron Dagger of Soul Snares 896EB Iron Dagger of Souls 896EA Iron Dagger of Torpor 89701 Iron Dagger of Weariness 89700 Kahvozein’s Fang 000D0758 Keening 0006A13C Mehrunes’ Razor 000240D2 Nettlebane 0001C492 Orcish Dagger 0001398E Reverent Iron Dagger 896F5 Sanctified Iron Dagger 896F4 Shiv 000426C8 Skyforge Steel Dagger 0009F25D Skyforge Steel Dagger 9F25D Steel Dagger 00013986 Valdr’s Lucky Dagger 000B994E

All One-handed Sword Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Amren’s Family Sword 000647AC Ancient Nord Sword 0002C66F Blades Sword 0003AEB9 Bolar’s Oathblade 000C1989 Ceremonial Sword 0008ADFC Ceremonial Sword 0008ADFC Chillrend 1–10: 000F8313

11–18: 000F8314

19–26: 000F8315

27–35: 000F8316

36–45: 000F8317

46+: 000F8318 Daedric Sword 000139B9 Daedric Sword 000139B9 Dawnbreaker 0004E4EE Dragonbane 1–18: 000F1AC1

19–26: 000F71CD

27–35: 000F71CE

36–45: 000F71CF

46+: 000F71D0 Dragonbone Sword xx014fce Drainheart sword 000F71DD Dwarven Sword 13999 Ebony Sword 000139B1 Eduj 0008FFDF Eduj 0008FFDF Elven Sword 000139A1 Falmer Sword 0002E6D1 Forsworn Sword 000CADE9 Gauldur Blackblade 1–11: 000AB702

12–18: 000F5D1A

19–26: 000F5D1B

27–35: 000F5D1C

36+: 000F5D1D Ghostblade 00094A2B Ghostblade 00094A2B Glass Sword 000139A9 Grimsever 53379 Harkon’s Sword xx0067cf Hjalti’s Sword 68976 Honed Ancient Nord Sword 0005BF14 Honed Falmer Sword 0006F6FF Imperial Sword 000135B8 Iron Sword 00012EB7 Iron Sword of Binding 896E1 Iron Sword of Cowardice 89715 Iron Sword of Dismay 89714 Iron Sword of Fear 89716 Iron Sword of Soul Snares 896E0 Lunar Iron Sword 2–3: 0003B0C2

4–5: 0003B0C3

6+: 0003B0C4 Lunar Steel Sword 4–5: 0003B0B7

6–7: 0003B0BA

8+: 0003B0BD Nightingale Blade 1–18: 0007A917

19–26: 000F6524

27–35: 000F6525

36–45: 000F6526

46+: 000F6527 Nord Hero Sword 00068C7B Orcish Sword 13991 Phantom Sword 000771B9 Queen Freydis’s Sword 000AB85D Red Eagle’s Bane 000AB703 Red Eagle’s Fury 0009FD50 Scimitar 0007A91A Silver Sword 0010AA19 Skyforge Steel Sword 0009F25C Skyforge Steel Sword 0009F25C Steel Sword 000557F5 The Pale Blade 1–5: 000D37CE

6–11: 000F5D2A

12–18: 000F5D2B

19–26: 000F5D2C

27+: 000F5D2D Windshear 0006EA8B

All Two-handed Sword Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Ancient Nord Greatsword 000236A5 Balgruuf’s Greatsword 000946FC Blessed Iron Greatsword 896F6 Blessed Steel Greatsword A699F Daedric Greatsword 000139B7 Dragonbone Greatsword xx014FCC Dwarven Greatsword 00013997 Ebony Blade 000EA29C Ebony Blade (Whispering Door) 0004A38F Ebony Greatsword 000139AF Elven Greatsword 0001399F Glass Greatsword 000139A7 Honed Ancient Nord Greatsword 0005BF13 Iron Greatsword 0001359D Iron Greatsword of Binding 896EF Iron Greatsword of Cowardice 8970F Iron Greatsword of Diminishing 896DA Iron Greatsword of Dismay 8970E Iron Greatsword of Draining 896D9 Iron Greatsword of Fatigue 89702 Iron Greatsword of Fear 89710 Iron Greatsword of Sapping 896D8 Iron Greatsword of Soul Snares 896EE Iron Greatsword of Souls 896ED Iron Greatsword of Torpor 89704 Iron Greatsword of Weariness 89703 Nord Hero Greatsword 000A3115 Orcish Greatsword 0001398F Red Eagle’s Bane AB703 Red Eagle’s Fury 9FD50 Reverent Iron Greatsword 896F8 Reverent Steel Greatsword A69A1 Sanctified Steel Greatsword A69A0 Santified Iron Greatsword 896F7 Silver Greatsword 0010C6FB Skyforge Steel Greatsword 0009F25E Steel Greatsword 00013987 Steel Greatsword of Arcing A6997 Steel Greatsword of Binding A699B Steel Greatsword of Burning A698E Steel Greatsword of Chills A6990 Steel Greatsword of Cowardice A698B Steel Greatsword of Diminishing A6995 Steel Greatsword of Dismay A698A Steel Greatsword of Draining A6994 Steel Greatsword of Embers A698D Steel Greatsword of Fear A698C Steel Greatsword of Frost A6991 Steel Greatsword of Ice A6992 Steel Greatsword of Sapping A6993 Steel Greatsword of Scorching A698F Steel Greatsword of Shocks A6998 Steel Greatsword of Soul Snares A699A Steel Greatsword of Soul-Ripping A699C Steel Greatsword of Souls A6999 Steel Greatsword of Sparks A6996 Steel Greatsword of Torpor A699E Steel Greatsword of Weariness A699D

All Mace Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Blessed Steel Mace A69C3 Daedric Mace 000139B8 Dwarven Mace 00013998 Ebony Mace 000139B0 Elven Mace 000139A0 Glass Mace 000139A8 Iron Mace 00013982 Iron Mace of Binding 896DF Iron Mace of Cowardice 89711 Iron Mace of Dismay 896DF Iron Mace of Fear 89713 Iron Mace of Soul Snares A69C4 Lunar Iron Mace Level 2–3: 0003B0BF

Level 4–5: 0003B0C0

Level 6+: 0003B0C1 Lunar Steel Mace Level 4–5: 0003B0B6

Level 6–7: 0003B0B9

Level 8+: 0003B0BC Mace of Molag Bal 000233E3 Orcish Mace 00013990 Rusty Mace 00022F0F Sanctified Steel Mace A69C4 Steel Mace 00013988 Steel Mace of Binding A69BF Steel Mace of Cowardice A69B9 Steel Mace of Diminishing A69BC Steel Mace of Dismay A69B8 Steel Mace of Draining A69BB Steel Mace of Fatigue A69C0 Steel Mace of Sapping A69BA Steel Mace of Soul Snares A69BE Steel Mace of Souls A69BD Steel Mace of Torpor A69C2 Steel Mace of Weariness A69C1

All Warhammer Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Aegisbane 000D2AFE Blessed Iron Warhammer 896F9 Blessed Steel Warhammer A69B5 Daedric Warhammer 000139BA Dragonbone Warhammer xx014fd0 Dwarven Warhammer 0001399A Ebony Warhammer 000139B2 Elven Warhammer 000139A2 Glass Warhammer 000139AA Iron Warhammer 00013981 Iron Warhammer of Binding 896E6 Iron Warhammer of Cowardice 8971B Iron Warhammer of Diminishing 896DD Iron Warhammer of Dismay 8971A Iron Warhammer of Draining 896DC Iron Warhammer of Fatigue 89705 Iron Warhammer of Fear 8971C Iron Warhammer of Sapping 896DB Iron Warhammer of Soul Snares 896E5 Iron Warhammer of Souls 896E4 Iron Warhammer of Torpor 89707 Iron Warhammer of Weariness 89706 Orcish Warhammer 00013992 Reverent Iron Warhammer 896FB Reverent Steel Warhammer A69B7 Sanctified Iron Warhammer 896FA Sanctified Steel Warhammer A69B6 Shagrol’s Warhammer 000223FB Steel Warhammer 0001398A Steel Warhammer of Arcing A69AD Steel Warhammer of Binding A69B1 Steel Warhammer of Burning A69A6 Steel Warhammer of Chills A69A7 Steel Warhammer of Cowardice A69A3 Steel Warhammer of Diminishing A69AB Steel Warhammer of Dismay A69A2 Steel Warhammer of Draining A69AA Steel Warhammer of Embers A69A5 Steel Warhammer of Fatigue A69B2 Steel Warhammer of Fear A69A4 Steel Warhammer of Frost A69A8 Steel Warhammer of Sapping A69A9 Steel Warhammer of Shocks A69AE Steel Warhammer of Soul Snares A69B0 Steel Warhammer of Souls A69AF Steel Warhammer of Sparks A69AC Steel Warhammer of Torpor A69B4 Steel Warhammer of Weariness A69B3 The Longhammer 000AE085 Trollsbane 0006AF63 Volendrung 0002ACD2

All War Axe Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Ancient Nord War Axe 0002C672 Ceremonial Axe 0008ABFD Daedric War Axe 000139B3 Dawnguard War Axe xx00d098 Dragonbone War Axe xx014fFCF Dwarven War Axe 00013993 Ebony War Axe 000139AB Elven War Axe 0001399B Falmer War Axe 000302CD Forsworn Axe 000CC829 Ghorbash’s Ancestral Axe 0006A8FD Glass War Axe 000139A3 Honed Draugr War Axe 0005BF15 Honed Falmer War Axe 0006F700 Illusory War Axe 000E7A31 Iron War Axe 00013790 Iron War Axe of Binding 896000 Iron War Axe of Cowardice 89718 Iron War Axe of Dismay 89717 Iron War Axe of Fear 89719 Iron War Axe of Soul Snares 896E2 Lunar Iron War Axe Level 2–3: 0003B0C5

Level 4–5: 0003B0C6

Level 6+: 0003B0C7 Lunar Steel War Axe Level 4–5: 0003B0B8

Level 6–7: 0003B0BB

Level 8+: 0003B0BE Nord Hero War Axe 00068C63 Notched Pickaxe 001019D4 Okin 0008FFDE Orcish War Axe 0001398B Pickaxe 000E3C16 Poacher’s Axe 000AE086 Skyforge Steel War Axe 0009F260 Steel War Axe 00013983 Woodcutter’s Axe 0002F2F4

All Battleaxe Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Ancient Nord Battle Axe 0001CB64 Blessed Iron Battleaxe 896F0 Blessed Steel Battleaxe A6987 Daedric Battleaxe 000139B4 Dragonbone Battleaxe xx014FC3 Drainblood Battleaxe 000F82FA Dwarven Battleaxe 00013994 Ebony Battleaxe 000139AC Elven Battleaxe 0001399C Glass Battleaxe 000139A4 Headsman’s Axe 000BE25E Honed Ancient Nord Battle Axe 0005BF12 Iron Battleaxe 13980 Iron Battleaxe of Binding 896E9 Iron Battleaxe of Cowardice 89709 Iron Battleaxe of Dismay 89708 Iron Battleaxe of Fatigue 896FC Iron Battleaxe of Fear 8970A Iron Battleaxe of Soul Snares 896E8 Iron Battleaxe of Souls 896E7 Iron Battleaxe of Torpor 896FE Iron Battleaxe of Weariness 896FD Nord Hero Battle Axe 00068C79 Orcish Battleaxe 0001398C Reverent Iron Battleaxe 896F2 Reverent Steel Battleaxe A6989 Rueful Axe 0001C4E6 Sanctified Iron Battleaxe 896F1 Sanctified Steel Battleaxe A6988 Skyforge Steel Battleaxe 0009F25F Skyforge Steel Battleaxe 9F25F Steel Battleaxe 00013984 Steel Battleaxe of Arcing A697C Steel Battleaxe of Binding A6983 Steel Battleaxe of Burning A56CF Steel Battleaxe of Chills A6975 Steel Battleaxe of Cowardice A6979 Steel Battleaxe of Diminishing A6980 Steel Battleaxe of Dismay A6978 Steel Battleaxe of Draining A697F Steel Battleaxe of Embers A56CE Steel Battleaxe of Fatigue A6984 Steel Battleaxe of Fear A697A Steel Battleaxe of Frost A6976 Steel Battleaxe of Ice A6977 Steel Battleaxe of Sapping A697E Steel Battleaxe of Scorching A56D0 Steel Battleaxe of Shocks A697D Steel Battleaxe of Soul Snares A6982 Steel Battleaxe of Souls A6981 Steel Battleaxe of Sparks A697B Steel Battleaxe of Torpor A6986 Steel Battleaxe of Weariness A6985 The Woodsman’s Friend 00022265 Tsun’s Battle Axe 0005BF19 Wuuthrad 000956B5

All Light Armor Item IDs

Item Name Item ID Amulet of Articulation 000F6911 Ancient Falmer Boots xx00C815 Ancient Falmer Crown xx00C814 Ancient Falmer Cuirass xx00C816 Ancient Falmer Gauntlets xx00C817 Ancient Shrouded Armor 000E1F15 Ancient Shrouded Boots 000E1F14 Ancient Shrouded Cowl 000E1F17 Ancient Shrouded Gloves 000E1F16 Armor of the Old Gods 000EAFD0 Blackguard’s Armor xx02AD33 Blackguard’s Boots xx02AD34 Blackguard’s Gloves xx02AD32 Blackguard’s Hood xx02AD31 Boots of the Old Gods 000EAFD3 Chitin Armor xx01CD87 Chitin Boots xx01CD86 Chitin Bracers xx01CD88 Chitin Helmet xx01CD89 Chitin Shield xx026235 Dawnguard Armor xx00F3FB (Red)

xx00F402 (Grey)

xx00F404 (Brown) Dawnguard Boots xx00F400 Dawnguard Gauntlets xx00F3FE Dawnguard Helmet xx01989E Dawnguard Rune Shield xx011BAF Deathbrand Armor xx02401B Deathbrand Boots xx02401A Deathbrand Gauntlets xx02401C Deathbrand Helm xx02401D Diadem of the Savant 000F9904 Dragonscale Armor 0001393E Dragonscale Boots 0001393D Dragonscale Gauntlets 0001393F Dragonscale Helmet 00013940 Dragonscale Shield 00013941 Elven Armor 000896A3 Elven Boots 0001391A Elven Gauntlets 0001391C Elven Gilded Armor 0001392A Elven Helmet 0001391D Elven Shield 0001391E Falkreath Guard’s Armor 0002151E Forsworn Armor 000D8D50 Forsworn Boots 000D8D4E Forsworn Gauntlets 000D8D55 Forsworn Headdress 000D8D52 Fur Armor 0006F393

0010594B

0010594D

0010594F Fur Boots 000A6D7F Fur Bracers 0006F39B Fur Gauntlets 000A6D7D Fur Helmet 0006F39E Fur Shoes 0006F398 Gauntlets of the Old Gods 000EAFD2 Glass Armor 00013939 Glass Boots 00013938 Glass Gauntlets 0001393A Glass Helmet 0001393B Glass Shield 0001393C Gloves of the Pugilist 0010A06A Guild Master’s Armor 000D3ACC Guild Master’s Boots 000D3ACB Guild Master’s Gloves 000D3ACD Guild Master’s Hood 000D3ACE Helmet of the Old Gods 000EAFD1 Hide Armor 00013911 Hide Boots 00013910 Hide Bracers 00013912 Hide Helmet 00013913 Hide Shield 00013914 Hjaalmarch Guard’s Armor 00021520 Imperial Light Armor 00013ED9 Imperial Light Boots 00013ED7 Imperial Light Bracers 00013EDA Imperial Light Helmet 00013EDB Imperial Light Shield 00013AB2 Krosis Mask 00061CB9 Leather Armor 0003619E Leather Boots 00013920 Leather Bracers 00013921 Leather Helmet 00013922 Linwe’s Armor 000108544 Linwe’s Boots 000108543 Linwe’s Gloves 000108545 Linwe’s Hood 000108546 Locket of Saint Jiub xx018B91 Markarth Guard’s Armor 00021508 Miraak Mask xx039D2B (1–44)

xx039D2E (45–59)

xx039D2F (60+) Miraak’s Boots xx03D2AF Miraak’s Gloves xx02B0F9 Morag Tong Armor xx0292AC Morag Tong Boots xx0292AB Morag Tong Bracers xx0292AD Morag Tong Hood xx0292AE Morokei Mask 00061C8B Movarth’s Boots 00096D9B Nightingale Armor 0005DB86 (1–18)

000FCC0E (19–31)

000FCC0F (32+) Nightingale Boots 000FCC0C (1–18)

0005DB85 (19–31)

000FCC0D (32+) Nightingale Gloves 0005DB87 (1–18)

000FCC10 (19–31)

000FCC11 (32+) Nightingale Hood 0005DB88 (1–18)

000FCC13 (19–31)

000FCC12 (32+) Pale Guard’s Armor 00021525 Penitus Oculatus Armor 000D3EA0 Penitus Oculatus Boots 000D3EA7 Penitus Oculatus Bracers 000D3EAB Penitus Oculatus Helmet 000D3EAA Riften Guard’s Armor 00021507 Savior’s Hide 0002AC61 Scaled Armor 0001B3A3 Scaled Boots 0001B39F Scaled Bracers 0001B3A0 Scaled Helmet 0001B3A1 Scaled Horn Armor 0001B3A4 Shrouded Armor 00D28440005ABC3 (Alt.) Shrouded Boots 000D2845 Shrouded Cowl 000D2842 Shrouded Cowl Maskless 0005ABC4 Shrouded Gloves 000D2843 Skaal Boots xx039112 Skaal Coat xx03910E Skaal Gloves xx039110 Skaal Hat xx039114 Solitude Guard’s Armor 000C7F5B Stalhrim Light Armor xx01CDA2 Stalhrim Light Boots xx01CD7E Stalhrim Light Bracers xx01CDA5 Stalhrim Light Helmet xx01CDA3 Stalhrim Shield xx026237 Stormcloak Cuirass 000A6D7B Stormcloak Helmet 000A6D79 Stormcloak Officer Armor 0008697E Stormcloak Officer Boots 00086981 Stormcloak Officer Bracers 00086983 Stormcloak Officer Helmet 00086985 Studded Armor 0001B3A2 Studded Imperial Armor 00013ED8 Thieves Guild Armor 000D3AC3 Thieves Guild Boots 000D3AC2 Thieves Guild Gloves 000D3AC4 Thieves Guild Hood 000D3AC5 Vampire Armor xx0142C7 (Black)

xx0191F2 (Grey)

xx0191F3 (Red) Vampire Boots xx00B5DE Vampire Gauntlets xx01A51F Vampire Royal Armor xx00B5DB Volsung Mask 00061CAB Whiterun Guard’s Armor 0002150D Winterhold Guard’s Armor 00021522 Wooden Mask 00061CCA Worn Shrouded Armor 0010EB5B Worn Shrouded Boots 0010EB5C Worn Shrouded Cowl 0010EB5D Worn Shrouded Gloves 0010EB5E

All Heavy Armor Item IDs