Kaitlyn Dever Revealed as Actor Who Plays Abby in The Last Of Us Season 2

Today, developer Naughty Dog and streaming service Max revealed who will be playing Abby in The Last Of Us Season 2. Kaitlyn Dever will take on the role of one of The Last Of Us‘ most divisive characters, bringing a wealth of experience with the developer to the set.

HBO’s The Last Of Us TV show took the world by storm when it premiered in early 2023. Fans of the games and newcomers who had never picked up a controller alike tuned in each week and were gripped by every second of the world and story unfolding before them. Since season 1’s conclusion, it’s been clear that a second season was coming, and now fans know exactly who will play the primary antagonist for Ellie and the secondary protagonist viewers.

Who Plays Abby in The Last of Us Season 2?

Kaitlyn Dever is the actress playing Abby in The Last of Us Season 2. This was announced by steaming service Max and the developer of the game series Naughty Dog on January 9, 2024. Both companies and fans seem thrilled at the choice, though there is some speculation that Dever will come under fire for the character she plays.

We're thrilled that Kaitlyn Dever is joining @TheLastOfUsHBO Season 2 as Abby!



We can't wait to see her journey unfold on TV. 💪 https://t.co/BZRimbXww6 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 9, 2024

We won’t go into details here because it would ruin the story of The Last Of Us Part II for those who don’t know it. When the game was first released, fans had a problem with Abby for two main reasons. The first relates to the game’s plot and her role in it, and the second is her muscular build. We have no idea how the creators will deal with these points as the show gets closer to airing, but we’re sure fans would want them to stick close to the source material.

Kaitlyn Dever is no novice when it comes to video game work or Naughty Dog. She played Cassie Drake at the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End—a playable character for the epilogue to the entire Uncharted series.

Welcome back Kaitlyn can’t wait to see another performance from you 🔥 pic.twitter.com/95Wql4zdeZ — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 9, 2024

Soon after Dever’s role was revealed, some fans began questioning the choice because of her size. Fans of the games quickly piped up on the TV show’s official Reddit to rebuff any criticisms by showing the original concept art for Abby.

The artwork shows a much less physically imposing character. One who relies much more on her skills as a soldier rather than sheer bulk. It’s unclear if Dever will pull off a Marvel-esque body transformation for the show, but most fans obviously welcome her as the character regardless.