Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations in Knockout Roundabout

Traffic is the worst in any situation, but it is even worse when it is in the blistering heat of summer. Luckily, in Knockout City’s Heatwave event, you don’t need to worry about turning up the air conditioning, just knocking the opposing team out in a brutal game of dodgeball. During this summertime event, all maps in the game will have over a dozen popsicles hidden around the place that you need to collect, which will, in turn, reward you with Heatwave tickets if you manage to grab them all at each location. Here are the 17 Ice Pops hidden around Knockout Roundabout.

In the corner underneath the stairs to the left of the ticket building

Screenshot by Gamepur

In-between the bush stands

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the tree

Screenshot by Gamepur

Underneath this passage

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of the ticket building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up the stairs to the right of the ticket building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the Ride Anywhere sign

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bus stop

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of the theater awning

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the street sign

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of this sign (glide and then double jump to reach it)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sitting out over the outside of the map

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above the awning over the drop-down section

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beneath the awning (ride a car and then jump to it, don’t dodge into it)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the Center Suites sign

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left of the rose building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the center structure