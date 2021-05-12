League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.2c update APK + OBB download link for Android

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.2c update has been released, which added brand new Renekton champion, champions skins, Pride event, along with champion nerfs and buffs. Players with access to the game can download the latest update from Google Play Store and App Store; otherwise, you can install it via the APK and OBB files.

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.2c Update APK

The League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.2c update APK file size is around 97 MB, while the OBB file weighs around 2 GB. As such, the update requires about 2.78 GB of free storage on your device. Here is the step-by-step guide on downloading and installing the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.2c Update.