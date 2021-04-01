League of Legends: Wild Rift best champions tier list (April 2021)
Choosing the right champion is a crucial part of League of Legends: Wild Rift. Each champion has a different set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. However, it is not possible for everyone to test each champion, so thus, we have listed our complete tier list of the champions available currently in the Wild Rift 2.1 update.
The champions mentioned below are ranked from Tier C to Tier S, Tier S being the strongest:
Top/Baron Lane
This champion is present at the top of the map where normally one champion plays with the Fighter/Tank role.
S Tier
- Darius
- Garen
- Nasus
- Wukong
- Kennen
A Tier
- Camille
- Jax
- Malphite
- Tryndamere
- Fiora
- Teemo
B Tier
- Singed
- Vayne
C Tier
- Dr. Mundo
Jungle
The objective of a Jungler is to collect gold, buffs, and experience by killing the jungle monsters and usually require champions with the roles of Fighters, Tanks, Assassins.
S Tier
- Lee Sin
- Olaf
- Master Yi
A Tier
- Evelynn
- Graves
- Vi
- Xin Zhao
- Wukong
B Tier
- Amumu
- Gragas
- Jarvan IV
C Tier
- Shyvanna
Mid Lane
Mid Lane is the lane present in the middle of the map, and the champion going through it should be highly mobile that can secure kills quickly and deal with high damage like Mages and Assassins.
S Tier
- Diana
- Ahri
- Zed
- Katarina
A Tier
- Galio
- Pantheon
- Akali
- Fizz
- Lux
- Orianna
- Twisted Fate
- Yasuo
- Seraphine
B Tier
- Annie
- Aurelion Soul
C Tier
- Ziggs
Bottom/ Dragon Lane
Dragon Lane is also called the Bot Lane of the map and is usually played by a pair of champions with ADC and Support roles.
S Tier
- Ezreal
- Jhin
- Jinx
- Vayne
- Rakan
A Tier
- Leona
- Kai’Sa
- Miss Fortune
- Xayah
B Tier
- Ashe
C Tier
- Draven
If you want to learn more about lanes and champion roles, you can check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Beginners Guide.
