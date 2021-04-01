League of Legends: Wild Rift best champions tier list (April 2021)

Choosing the right champion is a crucial part of League of Legends: Wild Rift. Each champion has a different set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. However, it is not possible for everyone to test each champion, so thus, we have listed our complete tier list of the champions available currently in the Wild Rift 2.1 update.

The champions mentioned below are ranked from Tier C to Tier S, Tier S being the strongest:

Top/Baron Lane

This champion is present at the top of the map where normally one champion plays with the Fighter/Tank role.

S Tier

Darius

Garen

Nasus

Wukong

Kennen

A Tier

Camille

Jax

Malphite

Tryndamere

Fiora

Teemo

B Tier

Singed

Vayne

C Tier

Dr. Mundo

Jungle

The objective of a Jungler is to collect gold, buffs, and experience by killing the jungle monsters and usually require champions with the roles of Fighters, Tanks, Assassins.

S Tier

Lee Sin

Olaf

Master Yi

A Tier

Evelynn

Graves

Vi

Xin Zhao

Wukong

B Tier

Amumu

Gragas

Jarvan IV

C Tier

Shyvanna

Mid Lane

Mid Lane is the lane present in the middle of the map, and the champion going through it should be highly mobile that can secure kills quickly and deal with high damage like Mages and Assassins.

S Tier

Diana

Ahri

Zed

Katarina

A Tier

Galio

Pantheon

Akali

Fizz

Lux

Orianna

Twisted Fate

Yasuo

Seraphine

B Tier

Annie

Aurelion Soul

C Tier

Ziggs

Bottom/ Dragon Lane

Dragon Lane is also called the Bot Lane of the map and is usually played by a pair of champions with ADC and Support roles.

S Tier

Ezreal

Jhin

Jinx

Vayne

Rakan

A Tier

Leona

Kai’Sa

Miss Fortune

Xayah

B Tier

Ashe

C Tier

Draven

If you want to learn more about lanes and champion roles, you can check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Beginners Guide.

