Lost Ark Arkesia Grand Prix event guide – dates, rewards, and more

Lost Ark is celebrating a new event, known as the Arkesia Grand Prix. This new event is live thanks to the recent March update and provides players a new way to earn special rewards to help level up their accounts. With tons of racing up ahead, there’s plenty to do in the new Grand Prix.

First, you have to locate the Grand Prix NPC. There is one on every major island, indicated by a pink exclamation mark (quest-giver) and a white-colored portal. You can see an example of the NPCs in the image below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To enter the Arkesia Grand Prix, you need to meet some requirements first. One, it should be noted that this event can only be done on only one character per roster. You’ll get a daily quest from the NPC, which you can clear once you beat the event. You’ll have to be at least level 50 to enter the event. You can only participate in this event one time a day.

Entry for the Grand Prix is available once every even hour of the day. You can check the server time on the top left of the screen. Here are the actual times you can play the event:

0:00

2:00

4:00

6:00

8:00

10:00

12:00

14:00

16:00

18:00

20:00

22:00

The new event also brings a new form of currency to Lost Ark in a long list of many. This currency is known as the Arkesia Event Coin, which you can use to spend in the special event shop. While you’ll primarily gain currency for this event through the races, you can also gain Event Coins through your daily Chaos Dungeon and Guardian Raid runs.

For the rewards, you can earn cosmetics, Engraving Recipes, Honing Materials, and other bonuses like Una’s Tasks Instant Completion Passes. This event is a great opportunity to push your gear into Tier 2 or Tier 3 level gear, so be sure to buy out the shop whenever possible.

Here are all of the rewards you can earn:

Reward Coin Price Naruni Hat 500 Rare Class Engraving Recipe (requires 802 item level to purchase)

40 Rare Combat Engraving (requires 802 item level to purchase) 60 Epic Combat Engraving (requires 1302 item level to purchase) 100 Epic Class Engraving (requires 1302 item level to purchase) 80 3x Harmony Shard Pouch 50 3x Life Shard Pouch 50 2x Honor Shard Pouch 50 5x Harmony Leapstone (Bound) 20 5x Life Leapstone (Bound) 30 4x Honor Leapstone (Bound) 50 10x Star’s Breath (Bound) 30 10x Moon’s Breath (Bound) 40 30 Solar Grace (Bound) 50 10 Solar Blessing (Bound) 70 5 Solar Protection (Bound) 100 50 Destruction Stone Fragment (Bound) 20 50 Destruction Stone (Bound) 40 150x Guardian Stone Fragment (Bound) 20 150x Guardian Stone (Bound) 40 90x Guardian Stone Crystal (Bound) 100 Una’s Tasks (Daily) Instant Completion 10 Una’s Daily +1 Pass 30 Sailing Coin Chest 10 Bloodclaw’s Glittering Coin 10 Magick Society’s Special Dye Chest 50 Phoen 20 Creation Fragment 30 Any Card pack 50 Legendary Card Pack 250

The event is a fun, Mario Kart-like event where you transform into a dinosaur-like creature known as a Naruni. Here, you traverse a racetrack in a 7v7 environment where your team needs to outperform the other.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While on the racetrack, there will be numerous obstacles that can stun or inflict other ailments on you that hampers your progress. Make it to the end before the other Naruni to help your team earn better rewards! You can also attack other Narunis using some abilities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Q will be a Headbutt, which you can use as a mobility tool or headbutt other Narunis. Your W places a landmine on your location that explodes after a certain amount of time. Finally, your E is a projectile that you can shoot at other Narunis to stun them.

That’s all you need to know about the Grand Prix in Lost Ark! Get ready to get your race on and earn all the rewards you can before the event ends in April.