Mad Max: Where to find the Minefields and Convoys location guide
Making your search for minefield and convoys easier.
The vast open world of Mad Max has many side activities and threats, so players must be aware of their surroundings while exploring the game. Each territory in the game has a threat level, indicating how difficult that area is for the players. There are numerous ways to lower the threat level of the territories, including eliminating minefields and convoys.
Convoy and minefield locations
We have you covered if you don’t want to spend time finding the convoys and minefields. Here are all the territory map pictures, which depict the convoy and minefield locations and other places of interest. Minefields are marked with the red explosive symbol, while the red dotted lines depict the convoy routes.
Chumbucket’s Territory
Jeet’s Territory
Balefire Flatland
Blackmaws
Colossus
Dry Gustie
Fuel Veins
Gutgash’s Territory
Cadavanaugh
Chalkies
Grit Canyons
Parch Moon
Reek Hills
Pink Eye’s Territory
Grandrise
Knit Sack
Rot’n’Rusties
The Heights
Wailing Wing
Deep Friah’s Territory and The Dunes
The Dump
The Dunes
How to eliminate convoys
Another activity you can do to reduce threat levels is eliminating convoys. Convoys are groups of enemy vehicles that are patrolling a set route. Each convoy has a leader’s truck; if you eliminate the leader, the whole convoy is eliminated. While going for the leader directly is tricky, it is still possible in the initial areas.
Leaders’ trucks can be destroyed in various ways, including shooting the fuel tank. However, if you wish to take a more tactical approach, it is advisable to clear out the rest of the enemies before going for the leader’s truck. An upgrade that deals damage to nearby enemy vehicles is also quite useful, but you can stop the whole convoy by shooting the tires of enemy vehicles. The choice is yours, whether you want to go for the leader directly or take the tactical approach.
How to disarm minefields
As the name implies, minefields are areas where mines are placed, and if you walk into them unknowingly, they will explode, causing Max to die instantly. To make sure that you don’t run into a minefield accidentally and to lower the threat level of a territory, you can disarm minefields.
Finding minefields in the game is quite tricky, and while we have the locations of all minefields mentioned below, it is worth knowing how you can find minefields. To find them, you need to use Chum’s Buggy, and once you are near a minefield, Dinki-Di, the dog will start barking. Drive the car toward where the dog is barking, and the minefield location will be revealed.
Keep driving slowly in the same direction until the dog starts howling. Once that happens, it means that the minefield is nearby. You will find the minefield on the ground, and you need to go close to it and press the interact button to disable it.