Madden 22: How Levels and Ultimate Season work in MUT

Much like with chemistry, Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) levels are going to work a bit different in Madden 22. Levels in previous years have been static, but that won’t be the case in 2021. So, how will this work in Madden 22? Let’s go over the changes to levels, plus another new addition entitled Ultimate Season.

First off, MUT Levels will be inter-twined with Ultimate Season. In Ultimate Season, Madden players will need to accumulate playing time in MUT, plus complete certain Daily and Weekly Objectives that will reset when the time comes.

Playing and completing objectives will do a number of things. Not only will you increase your MUT level, but you will also accrue rewards, including Elite player items.

Another piece of information that you should know about Ultimate Season is that these will re-set throughout the year. Per the Madden 22 development team, these re-sets will occur usually every 90 days. If this sounds familiar, it should, as this is quite similar to how Inning Programs work in MLB The Show.

After the season re-sets, you will be able to collect brand new rewards. However, your MUT level will be re-set as well, which will offer Madden players a chance to accrue even more rewards.