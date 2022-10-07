Madden 23: How to get all 88 OVR Hispanic Heritage Month players in Madden Ultimate Team
Boost your MUT squad.
Madden 23 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, by adding five new 88 OVR player items. These items feature Hispanic players who have shined in the past, as well as a few who currently star in the NFL. In order to get these items, you will need to do a little grinding. And, this can all be done by way of offline play. So, how can you get all five 88 OVRs? Let’s take a look.
How to get all 88 OVR Hispanic Heritage Month players in Madden Ultimate Team
To get the four 88 OVR Hispanic Heritage Month players (Jim Plunkett, Ted Hendricks, Zane Gonzalez, Jonathan Casillas, and Kiko Alonso), you will first need to get each players’ 83 OVR version.
The 83 OVR Ted Hendricks card will be granted to users upon booting up Madden Ultimate Team. In order to get the other four you will need to head to Challenges. Complete the challenges for each of the other four — Casillas, Plunkett, Gonzalez, and Alonso — and you will then be able to get the 83 OVR version.
After that is done, you will need to complete Mission objectives to get the four 88 OVR cards. Here are the objectives for each:
Ted Hendricks
- 25 Wins with Ted Hendricks on roster
- 25 Team Sacks with Ted Hendricks on roster
- 50 Team Tackles with Ted Hendricks on roster
Zane Gonzalez
- 25 Wins with Zane Gonzalez on roster
- 20 Team Sacks with Zane Gonzalez on roster
- 100 Team Points with Zane Gonzalez on roster
Kiko Alonso
- 25 Wins with Kiko Alonso on roster
- 10 Team Forced Fumbles with Kiko Alonso on roster
- 75 Team Tackles with Kiko Alonso on roster
Jim Plunkett
- 25 Wins with Jim Plunkett on roster
- 2,500 Team Offensive Yards with Jim Plunkett on roster
- 1,500 Team Passing Yards with Jim Plunkett on roster
Jonathan Casillas
- 25 Wins with Jonathan Casillas on roster
- 10 Team Interceptions with Jonathan Casillas on roster
- 25 Team Tackles with Jonathan Casillas on roster
Keep in mind that Challenges and Solo Battles do count towards the Wins total.