Madden 23: How to get all 88 OVR Hispanic Heritage Month players in Madden Ultimate Team

Madden 23 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, by adding five new 88 OVR player items. These items feature Hispanic players who have shined in the past, as well as a few who currently star in the NFL. In order to get these items, you will need to do a little grinding. And, this can all be done by way of offline play. So, how can you get all five 88 OVRs? Let’s take a look.

Related: Madden 23: How to complete AKA Champion Calvin Johnson and Darrelle Revis Sets

How to get all 88 OVR Hispanic Heritage Month players in Madden Ultimate Team

To get the four 88 OVR Hispanic Heritage Month players (Jim Plunkett, Ted Hendricks, Zane Gonzalez, Jonathan Casillas, and Kiko Alonso), you will first need to get each players’ 83 OVR version.

Learn the stories of five Hispanic-American NFL players in new challenges when the National Hispanic Heritage Month program goes live tomorrow! #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/Nika8G3Gas — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) October 6, 2022

The 83 OVR Ted Hendricks card will be granted to users upon booting up Madden Ultimate Team. In order to get the other four you will need to head to Challenges. Complete the challenges for each of the other four — Casillas, Plunkett, Gonzalez, and Alonso — and you will then be able to get the 83 OVR version.

After that is done, you will need to complete Mission objectives to get the four 88 OVR cards. Here are the objectives for each:

Ted Hendricks

25 Wins with Ted Hendricks on roster

25 Team Sacks with Ted Hendricks on roster

50 Team Tackles with Ted Hendricks on roster

Zane Gonzalez

25 Wins with Zane Gonzalez on roster

20 Team Sacks with Zane Gonzalez on roster

100 Team Points with Zane Gonzalez on roster

Kiko Alonso

25 Wins with Kiko Alonso on roster

10 Team Forced Fumbles with Kiko Alonso on roster

75 Team Tackles with Kiko Alonso on roster

Jim Plunkett

25 Wins with Jim Plunkett on roster

2,500 Team Offensive Yards with Jim Plunkett on roster

1,500 Team Passing Yards with Jim Plunkett on roster

Jonathan Casillas

25 Wins with Jonathan Casillas on roster

10 Team Interceptions with Jonathan Casillas on roster

25 Team Tackles with Jonathan Casillas on roster

Keep in mind that Challenges and Solo Battles do count towards the Wins total.