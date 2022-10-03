Madden 23: How to complete AKA Champion Calvin Johnson and Darrelle Revis Sets

On October 3, EA Sports continued the AKA program in Madden 23, one that highlights some of the game’s more interesting personalities and nicknames. This time around, two of the best players from the 2000s and 2010s get 91 OVR cards, in “Megatron” Calvin Johnson and the cornerback who sent opposing receivers to deserted islands on a regular basis in Darrelle Revis. So, how can you get Johnson or Revis for your MUT team? Let’s take a look at what you will need to do.

How to complete AKA Johnson and Revis Sets

First, let’s take a look at the stats for each, starting with Calvin Johnson:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for Darrelle Revis:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete either of the two, you’ll need to obtain five 88 OVR AKA players and enter those cards into those sets. Plus, you will also need an 88 OVR AKA version of the player you are attempting to obtain. This is similar to the Christian Okoye and Terrell Suggs sets that dropped earlier in the Madden lifecycle. Upon doing that, you’ll get either Revis or Johnson, depending on which player you choose to complete, and a 88 OVR BND version of said player.

88 OVR cards can be obtained in a variety of different ways. You can pick them up from packs, the Auction House, or by doing other sets.

88 OVR AKA players can be obtained via Training, as there is an 87 OVR+ AKA Player Pack at the Store for 5,000 Training that can be purchased once. The AKA Hero (88 OVR) sets require 11 83 OVR AKA players, which can be obtained via 83 OVR AKA Fantasy Packs. 83 OVR AKA Fantasy Packs can be obtained through sets. These sets require two 80-81 OVR cards, and four 78-79 OVR cards.