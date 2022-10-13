Madden 23 MUT Season 2: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 94 OVR Deion Sanders, XP, and more
Back for Season 2.
The first Season 1 Field Pass of Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 23 officially expired on October 13. In its place came Season 2, and a fresh batch of rewards. For this Season, the two marquee rewards are a 92 OVR player item of Bills star Josh Allen, and a 94 OVR card of “Primetime” Deion Sanders. So, how can you get Deion and the other rewards for this season? Let’s take a look.
MUT Field Pass: Season 2 — Madden NFL 23
Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives and stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.
Much like with Season 1, there are 61 levels this season. So, let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Needed
|2
|Coach John Madden item
|10.000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|Strategy Item (All Offense & Defense/+1 Kick Return/+1 Stamina/+1 Break Tackle)
|30,000
|5
|70+ OVR Gold Player Pack
|40,000
|6
|Gameday Pack
|50,000
|7
|10,000 Coins
|60,000
|8
|15 Gold+ Players Bundle
|72,000
|9
|Elite Pack
|84,000
|10
|10,000 Coins
|96,000
|11
|86 OVR Mike Edwards
|108,000
|12
|Strategy Item (CB/+1 Zone Coverage/+1 Man Coverage/+1 Play Recognition)
|120,000
|13
|Black Knights Away Jersey
|134,000
|14
|10,000 Coins
|148,000
|15
|Elite Pack
|162,000
|16
|Rare Team Affinity Strategy Fantasy Pack
|176,000
|17
|Gameday Pack
|190,000
|18
|Rams 1970’s Classic Away Uniform
|206,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|222,000
|20
|Pro Gameday Pack
|238,000
|21
|88 OVR Dalvin Cook
|254,000
|22
|River Hogs Home Uniform
|270,000
|23
|10,000 Coins
|288,000
|24
|Strategy Item (CB/+1 Catching/+1 Zone Coverage/+1 Stamina)
|306,000
|25
|Falcons 1990’s Classic Home Uniform
|324,000
|26
|Gameday Pack
|342,000
|27
|10,000 Coins
|360,000
|28
|Snowhawks Away Jersey
|380,000
|29
|Elite Pack
|400,000
|30
|10,000 Coins
|420,000
|31
|90 OVR Bobby Wagner
|440,000
|32
|Strategy Item (CB & WR/+1 Catching/+1 Short Route Run/+1 Awareness)
|460,000
|33
|10,000 Coins
|482,000
|34
|Jets 1960’s Classic Home Uniform
|504,000
|35
|Gameday Pack
|526,000
|36
|Pro Gameday Pack
|548,000
|37
|Bisons Home Uniform
|572,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|596,000
|39
|Gameday Pack
|620,000
|40
|Elite Pack
|640,000
|41
|92 OVR Josh Allen
|670,000
|42
|Jaguars 2010’s Classic Away Alt Uniform
|696,000
|43
|Strategy Item (DB/+2 Zone Coverage/+2 Man Coverage/+1 Press)
|722,000
|44
|10,000 Coins
|748,000
|45
|Pro Gameday Pack
|776,000
|46
|Pro Elite Pack
|804,000
|47
|Mounties Away Uniform
|832,000
|48
|10,000 Coins
|860,000
|49
|Pro Gameday Pack
|890,000
|50
|Patriots 1990’s Classic Alternate Uniform
|920,000
|51
|94 OVR Deion Sanders
|950,000
|52
|10,000 Coins
|980,000
|53
|82+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3]
|1,020,000
|54
|10,000 Coins
|1,060,000
|55
|79+ OVR Gold Fantasy Pack [4 of 7]
|1,100,000
|56
|10,000 Coins
|1,140,000
|57
|Season 3 XP Collectible
|1,180,000
|58
|10,000 Coins
|1,220,000
|59
|Pro Gameday Pack
|1,260,000
|60
|10,000 Coins
|1,300,000
|61
|Pro Elite Pack
|1,340,000
Along the way, users will be able to obtain many star players, with the prime prize being a 94 OVR version of legendary Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders. Here’s a look at the 94 OVR Sanders’ stats:
Let’s take a look at stats-based objectives for Season 2:
- Score 50 TD’s in any mode (500 XP)
- Score 100 TD’s in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 250 TD’s in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 400 TD’s in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Score 150 Points in any mode (500 XP)
- Score 500 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 1,500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 3,000 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
- Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Pass for 10,000 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Rush for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
- Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Rush for 2,000 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Record 250 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)
- Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)
There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 days. Players can also get XP for progressing towards the Headliners and Competitive Field Pass programs.
Season 2 is slated to expire on December 8.