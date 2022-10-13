Madden 23 MUT Season 2: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 94 OVR Deion Sanders, XP, and more

The first Season 1 Field Pass of Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 23 officially expired on October 13. In its place came Season 2, and a fresh batch of rewards. For this Season, the two marquee rewards are a 92 OVR player item of Bills star Josh Allen, and a 94 OVR card of “Primetime” Deion Sanders. So, how can you get Deion and the other rewards for this season? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Season 2 — Madden NFL 23

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives and stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.

Much like with Season 1, there are 61 levels this season. So, let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

Level Reward XP Needed 2 Coach John Madden item 10.000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 Strategy Item (All Offense & Defense/+1 Kick Return/+1 Stamina/+1 Break Tackle) 30,000 5 70+ OVR Gold Player Pack 40,000 6 Gameday Pack 50,000 7 10,000 Coins 60,000 8 15 Gold+ Players Bundle 72,000 9 Elite Pack 84,000 10 10,000 Coins 96,000 11 86 OVR Mike Edwards 108,000 12 Strategy Item (CB/+1 Zone Coverage/+1 Man Coverage/+1 Play Recognition) 120,000 13 Black Knights Away Jersey 134,000 14 10,000 Coins 148,000 15 Elite Pack 162,000 16 Rare Team Affinity Strategy Fantasy Pack 176,000 17 Gameday Pack 190,000 18 Rams 1970’s Classic Away Uniform 206,000 19 10,000 Coins 222,000 20 Pro Gameday Pack 238,000 21 88 OVR Dalvin Cook 254,000 22 River Hogs Home Uniform 270,000 23 10,000 Coins 288,000 24 Strategy Item (CB/+1 Catching/+1 Zone Coverage/+1 Stamina) 306,000 25 Falcons 1990’s Classic Home Uniform 324,000 26 Gameday Pack 342,000 27 10,000 Coins 360,000 28 Snowhawks Away Jersey 380,000 29 Elite Pack 400,000 30 10,000 Coins 420,000 31 90 OVR Bobby Wagner 440,000 32 Strategy Item (CB & WR/+1 Catching/+1 Short Route Run/+1 Awareness) 460,000 33 10,000 Coins 482,000 34 Jets 1960’s Classic Home Uniform 504,000 35 Gameday Pack 526,000 36 Pro Gameday Pack 548,000 37 Bisons Home Uniform 572,000 38 10,000 Coins 596,000 39 Gameday Pack 620,000 40 Elite Pack 640,000 41 92 OVR Josh Allen 670,000 42 Jaguars 2010’s Classic Away Alt Uniform 696,000 43 Strategy Item (DB/+2 Zone Coverage/+2 Man Coverage/+1 Press) 722,000 44 10,000 Coins 748,000 45 Pro Gameday Pack 776,000 46 Pro Elite Pack 804,000 47 Mounties Away Uniform 832,000 48 10,000 Coins 860,000 49 Pro Gameday Pack 890,000 50 Patriots 1990’s Classic Alternate Uniform 920,000 51 94 OVR Deion Sanders 950,000 52 10,000 Coins 980,000 53 82+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3] 1,020,000 54 10,000 Coins 1,060,000 55 79+ OVR Gold Fantasy Pack [4 of 7] 1,100,000 56 10,000 Coins 1,140,000 57 Season 3 XP Collectible 1,180,000 58 10,000 Coins 1,220,000 59 Pro Gameday Pack 1,260,000 60 10,000 Coins 1,300,000 61 Pro Elite Pack 1,340,000

Along the way, users will be able to obtain many star players, with the prime prize being a 94 OVR version of legendary Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders. Here’s a look at the 94 OVR Sanders’ stats:

Let’s take a look at stats-based objectives for Season 2:

Score 50 TD’s in any mode (500 XP)

Score 100 TD’s in any mode (1,500 XP)

Score 250 TD’s in any mode (3,000 XP)

Score 400 TD’s in any mode (5,000 XP)

Score 150 Points in any mode (500 XP)

Score 500 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)

Score 1,500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)

Score 3,000 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)

Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)

Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)

Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)

Pass for 10,000 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)

Rush for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)

Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)

Rush for 2,000 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)

Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)

Record 250 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)

Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)

Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)

Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)

There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 days. Players can also get XP for progressing towards the Headliners and Competitive Field Pass programs.

Season 2 is slated to expire on December 8.