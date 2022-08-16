Madden 23 MUT Season 1: Field Pass – All tiers, XP, and more

Here’s what to look for in Season 1.

Image via EA

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means the first opportunity to grind in the Field Pass. Field Passes are great for free-to-play players, as it offers for new days to grind and obtain rewards, like Coins, packs, and special player items. So, what does Season 1 Field Pass look like? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Season 1

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in a variety of ways, including completing new Daily Objectives, as well as stat-based cumulative objectives and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.

Related: Madden 23: How Field Pass works in MUT

There are 61 levels this season, so let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

LevelRewardXP Needed
2Coach John Madden item10.000
310,000 Coins20,000
4Coach Madden strategy item (LT/+1 Pass Block/+1 Pass Block Power/+1 Pass Blow Finesse)30,000
570+ OVR Gold Player Pack42,000
6Gameday Pack54,000
710,000 Coins66,000
8AFC Madden Legacy Playbook78,000
915 70+ OVR Gold Players Bundle90,000
10Elite Pack102,000
1183 OVR Miles Sanders116,000
12Coach Madden Strategy Item (LB/+1 Tackle/+1 Pursuit/+1 Block Shedding)130,000
13Bats Home Jersey144,000
1410,000 Coins158,000
15Elite Pack172,000
16NFC Madden Legacy Playbook188,000
17Gameday Pack204,000
18Eagles 1980’s Classic Away Uniform220,000
1910,000 Coins236,000
20Headliners Pack252,000
2185 OVR Zach Cunningham270,000
22Golden Eagles Home Uniform288,000
23Pro Gameday Pack306,000
24Coach Madden strategy item (OT/+1 Strength/+1 Pass Block Power/+1 Run Block Power)324,000
25Headliners Pack342,000
26Dolphins 1984 Classic Away Uniform360,000
2710,000 Coins380,000
28Gameday Pack400,000
29Shamrocks Away Uniform420,000
30Elite Pack440,000
3187 OVR CeeDee Lamb460,000
32Coach Madden Strategy Item482,000
3310,000 Coins504,000
34Saints 2011 Alternate Classic526,000
35Gameday Pack548,000
36Pro Gameday Pack572,000
37Antlers Home Uniform596,000
3810,000 Coins620,000
39Gameday Pack644,000
40Elite Pack670,000
4189 OVR Stephon Gilmore696,000
42Seahawks 2000’s Classic Home Uniform722,000
43Coach Madden Strategy Item (OL & DL/+2 Impact Blocking, +1 Run Block, +1 Pass Block, +1 Block Shedding)748,000
4410,000 Coins776,000
45Pro Gameday Pack804,000
46Pro Elite Pack832,000
47Aviators Away Uniform860,000
4810,000 Coins890,000
49Pro Gameday Pack920,000
50Raiders 2000’s Classic Alternate Uniform950,000
5191 OVR Dave Casper980,000
5210,000 Coins1,010,000
5381+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3]1,060,000
5410,000 Coins1,110,000
5576+ OVR Gold Fantasy Pack [4 of 7]1,160,000
5610,000 Coins1,210,000
57Season 2 XP Collectible1,260,000
5810,000 Coins1,310,000
59Pro Gameday Pack1,360,000
6010,000 Coins1,410,000
61Pro Elite Pack1,460,000

Along the way, users will be able to to obtain a number of star players, with the prime prize being a 91 OVR version of legendary Raiders tight end Dave Casper. Here’s a look at the 91 OVR Casper’s stats:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let’s take a stats-based objectives for Season 1:

  • Score 25 TD’s in any mode (500 XP)
  • Score 50 TD’s in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Score 100 TD’s in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Score 250 TD’s in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Score 75 Points in any mode (500 XP)
  • Score 150 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Score 500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Score 1,500 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Pass for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
  • Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Rush for 250 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
  • Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Rush for 1,800 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
  • Record 100 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)
  • Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)
  • Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)
  • Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)

There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 days. Additionally, users can also get XP for making progress towards the Headliners and Competitive Field Pass programs.

Season 1 is slated to expire on October 14.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved