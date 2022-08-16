Madden 23 MUT Season 1: Field Pass – All tiers, XP, and more

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means the first opportunity to grind in the Field Pass. Field Passes are great for free-to-play players, as it offers for new days to grind and obtain rewards, like Coins, packs, and special player items. So, what does Season 1 Field Pass look like? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Season 1

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in a variety of ways, including completing new Daily Objectives, as well as stat-based cumulative objectives and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.

There are 61 levels this season, so let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

Level Reward XP Needed 2 Coach John Madden item 10.000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 Coach Madden strategy item (LT/+1 Pass Block/+1 Pass Block Power/+1 Pass Blow Finesse) 30,000 5 70+ OVR Gold Player Pack 42,000 6 Gameday Pack 54,000 7 10,000 Coins 66,000 8 AFC Madden Legacy Playbook 78,000 9 15 70+ OVR Gold Players Bundle 90,000 10 Elite Pack 102,000 11 83 OVR Miles Sanders 116,000 12 Coach Madden Strategy Item (LB/+1 Tackle/+1 Pursuit/+1 Block Shedding) 130,000 13 Bats Home Jersey 144,000 14 10,000 Coins 158,000 15 Elite Pack 172,000 16 NFC Madden Legacy Playbook 188,000 17 Gameday Pack 204,000 18 Eagles 1980’s Classic Away Uniform 220,000 19 10,000 Coins 236,000 20 Headliners Pack 252,000 21 85 OVR Zach Cunningham 270,000 22 Golden Eagles Home Uniform 288,000 23 Pro Gameday Pack 306,000 24 Coach Madden strategy item (OT/+1 Strength/+1 Pass Block Power/+1 Run Block Power) 324,000 25 Headliners Pack 342,000 26 Dolphins 1984 Classic Away Uniform 360,000 27 10,000 Coins 380,000 28 Gameday Pack 400,000 29 Shamrocks Away Uniform 420,000 30 Elite Pack 440,000 31 87 OVR CeeDee Lamb 460,000 32 Coach Madden Strategy Item 482,000 33 10,000 Coins 504,000 34 Saints 2011 Alternate Classic 526,000 35 Gameday Pack 548,000 36 Pro Gameday Pack 572,000 37 Antlers Home Uniform 596,000 38 10,000 Coins 620,000 39 Gameday Pack 644,000 40 Elite Pack 670,000 41 89 OVR Stephon Gilmore 696,000 42 Seahawks 2000’s Classic Home Uniform 722,000 43 Coach Madden Strategy Item (OL & DL/+2 Impact Blocking, +1 Run Block, +1 Pass Block, +1 Block Shedding) 748,000 44 10,000 Coins 776,000 45 Pro Gameday Pack 804,000 46 Pro Elite Pack 832,000 47 Aviators Away Uniform 860,000 48 10,000 Coins 890,000 49 Pro Gameday Pack 920,000 50 Raiders 2000’s Classic Alternate Uniform 950,000 51 91 OVR Dave Casper 980,000 52 10,000 Coins 1,010,000 53 81+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3] 1,060,000 54 10,000 Coins 1,110,000 55 76+ OVR Gold Fantasy Pack [4 of 7] 1,160,000 56 10,000 Coins 1,210,000 57 Season 2 XP Collectible 1,260,000 58 10,000 Coins 1,310,000 59 Pro Gameday Pack 1,360,000 60 10,000 Coins 1,410,000 61 Pro Elite Pack 1,460,000

Along the way, users will be able to to obtain a number of star players, with the prime prize being a 91 OVR version of legendary Raiders tight end Dave Casper. Here’s a look at the 91 OVR Casper’s stats:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let’s take a stats-based objectives for Season 1:

Score 25 TD’s in any mode (500 XP)

Score 50 TD’s in any mode (1,500 XP)

Score 100 TD’s in any mode (3,000 XP)

Score 250 TD’s in any mode (5,000 XP)

Score 75 Points in any mode (500 XP)

Score 150 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)

Score 500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)

Score 1,500 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)

Pass for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)

Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)

Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)

Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)

Rush for 250 Yards in any mode (500 XP)

Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)

Rush for 1,800 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)

Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)

Record 100 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)

Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)

Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)

Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)

There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 days. Additionally, users can also get XP for making progress towards the Headliners and Competitive Field Pass programs.

Season 1 is slated to expire on October 14.