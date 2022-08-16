Madden 23 MUT Season 1: Field Pass – All tiers, XP, and more
Here’s what to look for in Season 1.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means the first opportunity to grind in the Field Pass. Field Passes are great for free-to-play players, as it offers for new days to grind and obtain rewards, like Coins, packs, and special player items. So, what does Season 1 Field Pass look like? Let’s take a look.
MUT Field Pass: Season 1
Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in a variety of ways, including completing new Daily Objectives, as well as stat-based cumulative objectives and program-specific ones that center around other Field Passes.
There are 61 levels this season, so let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Needed
|2
|Coach John Madden item
|10.000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|Coach Madden strategy item (LT/+1 Pass Block/+1 Pass Block Power/+1 Pass Blow Finesse)
|30,000
|5
|70+ OVR Gold Player Pack
|42,000
|6
|Gameday Pack
|54,000
|7
|10,000 Coins
|66,000
|8
|AFC Madden Legacy Playbook
|78,000
|9
|15 70+ OVR Gold Players Bundle
|90,000
|10
|Elite Pack
|102,000
|11
|83 OVR Miles Sanders
|116,000
|12
|Coach Madden Strategy Item (LB/+1 Tackle/+1 Pursuit/+1 Block Shedding)
|130,000
|13
|Bats Home Jersey
|144,000
|14
|10,000 Coins
|158,000
|15
|Elite Pack
|172,000
|16
|NFC Madden Legacy Playbook
|188,000
|17
|Gameday Pack
|204,000
|18
|Eagles 1980’s Classic Away Uniform
|220,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|236,000
|20
|Headliners Pack
|252,000
|21
|85 OVR Zach Cunningham
|270,000
|22
|Golden Eagles Home Uniform
|288,000
|23
|Pro Gameday Pack
|306,000
|24
|Coach Madden strategy item (OT/+1 Strength/+1 Pass Block Power/+1 Run Block Power)
|324,000
|25
|Headliners Pack
|342,000
|26
|Dolphins 1984 Classic Away Uniform
|360,000
|27
|10,000 Coins
|380,000
|28
|Gameday Pack
|400,000
|29
|Shamrocks Away Uniform
|420,000
|30
|Elite Pack
|440,000
|31
|87 OVR CeeDee Lamb
|460,000
|32
|Coach Madden Strategy Item
|482,000
|33
|10,000 Coins
|504,000
|34
|Saints 2011 Alternate Classic
|526,000
|35
|Gameday Pack
|548,000
|36
|Pro Gameday Pack
|572,000
|37
|Antlers Home Uniform
|596,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|620,000
|39
|Gameday Pack
|644,000
|40
|Elite Pack
|670,000
|41
|89 OVR Stephon Gilmore
|696,000
|42
|Seahawks 2000’s Classic Home Uniform
|722,000
|43
|Coach Madden Strategy Item (OL & DL/+2 Impact Blocking, +1 Run Block, +1 Pass Block, +1 Block Shedding)
|748,000
|44
|10,000 Coins
|776,000
|45
|Pro Gameday Pack
|804,000
|46
|Pro Elite Pack
|832,000
|47
|Aviators Away Uniform
|860,000
|48
|10,000 Coins
|890,000
|49
|Pro Gameday Pack
|920,000
|50
|Raiders 2000’s Classic Alternate Uniform
|950,000
|51
|91 OVR Dave Casper
|980,000
|52
|10,000 Coins
|1,010,000
|53
|81+ OVR Elite Fantasy Pack [1 of 3]
|1,060,000
|54
|10,000 Coins
|1,110,000
|55
|76+ OVR Gold Fantasy Pack [4 of 7]
|1,160,000
|56
|10,000 Coins
|1,210,000
|57
|Season 2 XP Collectible
|1,260,000
|58
|10,000 Coins
|1,310,000
|59
|Pro Gameday Pack
|1,360,000
|60
|10,000 Coins
|1,410,000
|61
|Pro Elite Pack
|1,460,000
Along the way, users will be able to to obtain a number of star players, with the prime prize being a 91 OVR version of legendary Raiders tight end Dave Casper. Here’s a look at the 91 OVR Casper’s stats:
Let’s take a stats-based objectives for Season 1:
- Score 25 TD’s in any mode (500 XP)
- Score 50 TD’s in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 100 TD’s in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 250 TD’s in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Score 75 Points in any mode (500 XP)
- Score 150 Points in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Score 500 Points in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Score 1,500 Points in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Pass for 500 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
- Pass for 1,500 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Pass for 3,500 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Pass for 7,500 Yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Rush for 250 Yards in any mode (500 XP)
- Rush for 750 Yards in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Rush for 1,800 Yards in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Rush for 4,000 yards in any mode (5,000 XP)
- Record 100 team tackles in any mode (500 XP)
- Record 500 team tackles in any mode (1,500 XP)
- Record 1,500 team tackles in any mode (3,000 XP)
- Record 3,500 team tackles in any mode (5,000 XP)
There are also Daily Tracker objectives that reward XP for completing Daily Objectives for two, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 days. Additionally, users can also get XP for making progress towards the Headliners and Competitive Field Pass programs.
Season 1 is slated to expire on October 14.