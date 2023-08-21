Madden 24: Ultimate Team – Season 1 Reward List
Dive into the first Season of Madden Ultimate Team and earn an 89 OVR Jalen Ramsey.
Madden 23 introduced the Field Pass reward concept, which is back in a big way in Madden 24. Madden 24 is committed to seven separate seasons throughout the year. Seasons have a ton of rewards. So let’s break down the reward list and explain how to get an 89 OVR Jalen Ramsey.
How do you earn more Season XP in Madden 24?
You might notice in the table below that the XP numbers seem highly inflated. Thankfully, the reward XP has been updated as well. For example, if you manage to complete all three daily objectives for 30 days, you can earn 210,000 XP. You earn 15,000 your first two days, then 20,000 at five days, and more chunks of XP every five days after. Every reward in Madden 24 will follow this similar cadence. You get XP at specific stat milestones, and they all have specific checkpoints.
There are five specific stat categories that count for XP in season 1.
- Score 700 touchdowns
- Score 5,000 points
- Pass for 20,000 yards
- Rush for 7,000 yards
- Get 6,000 team tackles
Each of these objectives rewards 10,000 XP. Meaning if you do all these things you get 50,000 XP.
Madden 24 Ultimate Team Season 1 Next Era rewards list
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|XP NEEDED
|2
|70+ OVR Gold Player
|10,000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|83 OVR BND D’Andre Swift
|32,000
|5
|70+ OVR Gold Player
|44,000
|6
|Max Fantasy Pack
|56,000
|7
|10,000 Coins
|68,000
|8
|84 OVR BND Bryce Young
|80,000
|9
|Pro Max Fantasy Pack
|92,000
|10
|Max Fantasy Pack
|106,000
|11
|Playmaker Pack
|120,000
|12
|10,000 Coins
|134,000
|13
|North S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|148,000
|14
|Max Fantasy Pack
|162,000
|15
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|178,000
|16
|10,000 Coins
|194,000
|17
|Playmaker Pack
|210,000
|18
|East S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|226,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|242,000
|20
|Headliners Pack
|260,000
|21
|85 OVR BND Reggie White
|278,000
|22
|10,000 Coins
|296,000
|23
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|314,000
|24
|South S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|332,000
|25
|10,000 Coins
|350,000
|26
|Bryce Young Token
|370,000
|27
|Max Fantasy Pack
|390,000
|28
|10,000 Coins
|410,000
|29
|Star Elite Pack
|430,000
|30
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|450,000
|31
|Playmaker Pack
|472,000
|32
|West S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|494,000
|33
|10,000 Coins
|516,000
|34
|86 OVR BND DeAndre Hopkins
|538,000
|35
|Max Fantasy Pack
|562,000
|36
|Star Elite Pack
|586,000
|37
|Wembley Stadium
|610,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|634,000
|39
|Max Fantasy Pack
|660,000
|40
|Playmaker Pack
|686,000
|41
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|712,000
|42
|10,000 Coins
|738,000
|43
|Pro Max Fantasy Pack
|766,000
|44
|Max Fantasy Pack
|794,000
|45
|Star Elite Pack
|822,000
|46
|10,000 Coins
|850,000
|47
|All S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|880,000
|48
|10,000 Coins
|910,000
|49
|Star Elite Pack
|940,000
|50
|Reggie White Token
|970,000
|51
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|1,000,000
|52
|10,000 Coins
|1,050,000
|53
|Max Fantasy Pack
|1,100,000
|54
|10,000 Coins
|1,150,000
|55
|Jalen Ramsey Token
|1,200,000
|56
|10,000 Coins
|1,250,000
|57
|Season 2 XP Collectible
|1,300,000
|58
|10,000 Coins
|1,350,000
|59
|Star Elite Pack
|1,400,000
|60
|10,000 Coins
|1,450,000
|61
|Triumph Elite Pack
|1,500,000
How To Get More Season XP in Madden 24
The other programs in Madden 24 will feed back into the main program. For example, the Headliners Program rewards 170,000 XP. The Competitive pass will also reward 270,000 XP. Making sure to stay on top of weekly objectives in the competitive pass is key to maximizing your season rewards.