Madden 24: Ultimate Team – Season 1 Reward List

Madden 23 introduced the Field Pass reward concept, which is back in a big way in Madden 24. Madden 24 is committed to seven separate seasons throughout the year. Seasons have a ton of rewards. So let’s break down the reward list and explain how to get an 89 OVR Jalen Ramsey.

How do you earn more Season XP in Madden 24?

You might notice in the table below that the XP numbers seem highly inflated. Thankfully, the reward XP has been updated as well. For example, if you manage to complete all three daily objectives for 30 days, you can earn 210,000 XP. You earn 15,000 your first two days, then 20,000 at five days, and more chunks of XP every five days after. Every reward in Madden 24 will follow this similar cadence. You get XP at specific stat milestones, and they all have specific checkpoints.

There are five specific stat categories that count for XP in season 1.

Score 700 touchdowns

Score 5,000 points

Pass for 20,000 yards

Rush for 7,000 yards

Get 6,000 team tackles

Each of these objectives rewards 10,000 XP. Meaning if you do all these things you get 50,000 XP.

Madden 24 Ultimate Team Season 1 Next Era rewards list

LEVEL REWARD XP NEEDED 2 70+ OVR Gold Player 10,000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 83 OVR BND D’Andre Swift 32,000 5 70+ OVR Gold Player 44,000 6 Max Fantasy Pack 56,000 7 10,000 Coins 68,000 8 84 OVR BND Bryce Young 80,000 9 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 92,000 10 Max Fantasy Pack 106,000 11 Playmaker Pack 120,000 12 10,000 Coins 134,000 13 North S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 148,000 14 Max Fantasy Pack 162,000 15 Jalen Ramsey Token 178,000 16 10,000 Coins 194,000 17 Playmaker Pack 210,000 18 East S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 226,000 19 10,000 Coins 242,000 20 Headliners Pack 260,000 21 85 OVR BND Reggie White 278,000 22 10,000 Coins 296,000 23 Pro Playmaker Pack 314,000 24 South S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 332,000 25 10,000 Coins 350,000 26 Bryce Young Token 370,000 27 Max Fantasy Pack 390,000 28 10,000 Coins 410,000 29 Star Elite Pack 430,000 30 Jalen Ramsey Token 450,000 31 Playmaker Pack 472,000 32 West S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 494,000 33 10,000 Coins 516,000 34 86 OVR BND DeAndre Hopkins 538,000 35 Max Fantasy Pack 562,000 36 Star Elite Pack 586,000 37 Wembley Stadium 610,000 38 10,000 Coins 634,000 39 Max Fantasy Pack 660,000 40 Playmaker Pack 686,000 41 Jalen Ramsey Token 712,000 42 10,000 Coins 738,000 43 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 766,000 44 Max Fantasy Pack 794,000 45 Star Elite Pack 822,000 46 10,000 Coins 850,000 47 All S1 Uniform Fantasy Pack 880,000 48 10,000 Coins 910,000 49 Star Elite Pack 940,000 50 Reggie White Token 970,000 51 Pro Playmaker Pack 1,000,000 52 10,000 Coins 1,050,000 53 Max Fantasy Pack 1,100,000 54 10,000 Coins 1,150,000 55 Jalen Ramsey Token 1,200,000 56 10,000 Coins 1,250,000 57 Season 2 XP Collectible 1,300,000 58 10,000 Coins 1,350,000 59 Star Elite Pack 1,400,000 60 10,000 Coins 1,450,000 61 Triumph Elite Pack 1,500,000

How To Get More Season XP in Madden 24

The other programs in Madden 24 will feed back into the main program. For example, the Headliners Program rewards 170,000 XP. The Competitive pass will also reward 270,000 XP. Making sure to stay on top of weekly objectives in the competitive pass is key to maximizing your season rewards.