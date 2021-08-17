Marvel’s Avengers: Full Black Panther skill tree
Claw them up.
T’Challa joins the Marvel’s Avengers roster with the War for Wakanda expansion, and the Black Panther has a wide range of skills and abilities to take advantage of. As you level up your Black Panther from level 1 to 50, you will be able to upgrade your character’s skill tree, powering up your basic, heroic, and intrinsic abilities. We’ve compiled all of Black Panther’s skills in bulleted form, along with a description for most of these trees — skills unlocked by default are in bold.
Skill Tree
Light Attack
- Spinning Strike (Light Attack)
- Out of My Sight (Signature Attack)
- Claws in the Air (Signature Attack Upgrade)
- Kinetic Slash (Light Intrinsic Attack)
- Only Kings Stand (Aerial Signature Attack)
- Kinetic Slam (Light Intrinsic Attack)
- Kokou Sprints (Light Sprint Attack)
- Out From Under (Light Dodge Attack)
- Panther Scratch (Light Wall Attack)
Heavy Attack
- Pounce (Power Attack)
- Cat Grab (Power Attack Upgrade)
- Panther Dive (Heavy Attack)
- Kinetic Pulse (Heavy Attack Upgrade)
- Spinning Claw (Heavy Sprint Attack)
- Panther Stomp (Heavy Dodge Attack)
- Kinectic Daggers (Heavy Wall Attack)
Ranged
- Devastating Daggers (Ranged Attack)
- Relentless Daggers (Ranged Attack)
- Kpinga Daggers (Ranged Power Attack)
- Armor Crush (Ranged Power Attack Upgrade)
- Strike True (Ranged Power Attack Upgrade)
Intrinsic Ability
- Panther Cowl (Defensive Ability)
- Panther’s Parry (Defensive Ability)
- Formidable Opponent (Intrinsic Ability Upgrade)
- Diminishing Returns (Intrinsic Ability Upgrade)
- Kinetic Burst (Light Intrinsic Attack)
- Energy Kick (Light intrinsic Attack)
- Kinetic Boom (Heavy Intrinsic Attack)
- Resolute Power (Heavy Intrinsic Attack)
- Percussive Blast (Intrinsic Overcharge)
- Energy Reserves (Overcharge Ability Upgrade)
- Ptah’s Push (Overcharge Ability Upgrade)
Support Heroic Ability
Throw a set of Kimoyo Beads that seek out enemies for Stun damage.
- Kimoyo Beads
- Recovery Beads (Support Heroic Upgrade)
- Recovery Beads II (Support Heroic Upgrade)
- Specialization I
- Kimoyo Armor
- Kimoyo Blast
- Kimoyo Stinger
- Specialization II
- Shadow Physics
- Kimoyo Missiles
- Kimoyo Bombs
Assault Heroic Ability
Construct and throw a Vibranium Spear that can pin up to three targets.
- King’s Mercy
- A Crown’s Weight (Assault Heroic Upgrade)
- Forged in Vibranium (Assault Heroic Upgrade)
- Specialization I
- Immovable Object
- Meteoric Impact
- No More Mercy
- Specialization II
- Invaders’ Regret
- Plentiful Harvest
- Your Father’s Son
Ultimate Heroic Ability
Summon the panther god Bast and receive a damage buff for some time.
- Bast’s Chosen
- Ancient Defense (Ultimate Heroic Upgrade)
- Divine Empowerment (Ultimate Heroic Upgrade)
- Specialization I
- Adored Ones
- King of Necropolis
- Panther’s Roar
- Specialization II
- Ancestral Memory
- History is Shared
- Realm Shift
Utility
Black Panther has plenty of movement abilities, including the ability to wall run and even cling onto runnable walls.
- Vibranium Senses (Evasion Ability)
- Above as Below (Evasion Ability)
- Cat Instincts (Movement Skills)
- Panther’s Perch (Movement Skills)
This guide is in progress.