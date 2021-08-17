Marvel’s Avengers: Full Black Panther skill tree

T’Challa joins the Marvel’s Avengers roster with the War for Wakanda expansion, and the Black Panther has a wide range of skills and abilities to take advantage of. As you level up your Black Panther from level 1 to 50, you will be able to upgrade your character’s skill tree, powering up your basic, heroic, and intrinsic abilities. We’ve compiled all of Black Panther’s skills in bulleted form, along with a description for most of these trees — skills unlocked by default are in bold.

Skill Tree

Light Attack

Spinning Strike (Light Attack)

Out of My Sight (Signature Attack) Claws in the Air (Signature Attack Upgrade) Kinetic Slash (Light Intrinsic Attack)

Only Kings Stand (Aerial Signature Attack) Kinetic Slam (Light Intrinsic Attack)

Kokou Sprints (Light Sprint Attack)

Out From Under (Light Dodge Attack)

Panther Scratch (Light Wall Attack)

Heavy Attack

Pounce (Power Attack) Cat Grab (Power Attack Upgrade)

Panther Dive (Heavy Attack) Kinetic Pulse (Heavy Attack Upgrade)

Spinning Claw (Heavy Sprint Attack)

Panther Stomp (Heavy Dodge Attack)

Kinectic Daggers (Heavy Wall Attack)

Ranged

Devastating Daggers (Ranged Attack) Relentless Daggers (Ranged Attack)

Kpinga Daggers (Ranged Power Attack) Armor Crush (Ranged Power Attack Upgrade) Strike True (Ranged Power Attack Upgrade)



Intrinsic Ability

Panther Cowl (Defensive Ability) Panther’s Parry (Defensive Ability) Formidable Opponent (Intrinsic Ability Upgrade) Diminishing Returns (Intrinsic Ability Upgrade)

Kinetic Burst (Light Intrinsic Attack)

Energy Kick (Light intrinsic Attack)

Kinetic Boom (Heavy Intrinsic Attack)

Resolute Power (Heavy Intrinsic Attack)

Percussive Blast (Intrinsic Overcharge) Energy Reserves (Overcharge Ability Upgrade) Ptah’s Push (Overcharge Ability Upgrade)



Support Heroic Ability

Throw a set of Kimoyo Beads that seek out enemies for Stun damage.

Kimoyo Beads Recovery Beads (Support Heroic Upgrade) Recovery Beads II (Support Heroic Upgrade)

Specialization I Kimoyo Armor Kimoyo Blast Kimoyo Stinger

Specialization II Shadow Physics Kimoyo Missiles Kimoyo Bombs



Assault Heroic Ability

Construct and throw a Vibranium Spear that can pin up to three targets.

King’s Mercy A Crown’s Weight (Assault Heroic Upgrade) Forged in Vibranium (Assault Heroic Upgrade)

Specialization I Immovable Object Meteoric Impact No More Mercy

Specialization II Invaders’ Regret Plentiful Harvest Your Father’s Son



Ultimate Heroic Ability

Summon the panther god Bast and receive a damage buff for some time.

Bast’s Chosen Ancient Defense (Ultimate Heroic Upgrade) Divine Empowerment (Ultimate Heroic Upgrade)

Specialization I Adored Ones King of Necropolis Panther’s Roar

Specialization II Ancestral Memory History is Shared Realm Shift



Utility

Black Panther has plenty of movement abilities, including the ability to wall run and even cling onto runnable walls.

Vibranium Senses (Evasion Ability)

Above as Below (Evasion Ability)

Cat Instincts (Movement Skills)

Panther’s Perch (Movement Skills)

