Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Takeover event guide – mission chains, rewards, dates

Black Widow is at the front and center of the Red Room Takeover Event in Marvel’s Avengers. This event will have you going back to the HARM Room, albeit with a twist. As you can guess, the HARM Room is shockingly now red. Marvel fans may recognize the Red Room program as the program in which Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow received her conditioning and training. This event continues off of the Rookskaya Protocols event left off, with Yelena Belova hacking into the HARM Rooms.

How to start the Red Room Takeover event

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the War Table at any Outpost, go to the Helicarrier. On the bottom left below all of the usual HARM Room challenges is the Red Room Challenge, marked with a red icon. You can also select one out of four difficulties — you will need to play this challenge in these different difficulties to finish certain Event Assignments. Keep in mind that these challenges are played solo.

Along with the red aesthetic, the Red Room adds new hazards: for one, enemies can hit you with powerful Red Lightning. There is also techno lava, which can instantly kill either Heroes or enemies. Enemies will also drop Memory Fragments as resources.

Red Room Takeover Mission Chains

Image via Square Enix

Little Pale Spider – Hacked Virtual Module Chain Complete Red Room Challenge I (This guide will be updated with the additional missions.)

Red Room Takeover Event Challenge Assignment Complete 5 Red Room Event Assignments Defeat 850 enemies of any kind Knock 350 enemies into techno lava Collect 200 Memory Fragments Complete all Red Room Challenges

Red Room Event Assignment: Defense Defeat 25 Synthoids Use 50 jump pads in any Red Room Challenge Complete Red Room Challenge III

Red Room Event Assignment: Brawl Defeat 40 Keepers of any kind with Melee Attacks Defeat 10 Prime Synthoids of any kind with Ranged Attacks Defeat 5 Dreadbots of any kind

Red Room Event Assignment: Finality Collect 40 Memory Fragments in Red Room Challenge I Defeat 30 Drones of any kind Defeat 50 enemies with Takedowns

Red Room Event Assignment: Unstoppable Defeat 10 enemies while invisible Defeat 15 enemies while Overcharged Complete 15 waves of combat without being hit by Red Lightning

Red Room Event Assignment: Prime Knock 100 enemies into techno lava Defeat 25 Aero Reapers or Aero Keepers Complete Red Room Challenge I

Red Room Event Assignment: Defect Collect 25 Memory Fragments in Red Room Challenge IV Defeat 25 enemies in their weak spot Defeat 150 robots of any kind

Red Room Event Assignment: Maneuver Defeat 25 enemies with Signature or Power Attacks Defeat 5 Adaptoids of any kind Defeat 10 waves of combat without being critically injured



Red Room Takeover Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Each challenge in the Little Pale Spider mission chain will earn you a Widow Maker comic. Completing the larger Event Challenge Assignment will return a number of goodies, including:

an Exotic Hero Set Gear piece for Heroes over Power Level 120 (scaled down for Heroes under the threshold)

a Team Nameplate themed after the event

player XP

a bundle of Polychoron and Upgrade Modules

Each individual Event Assignment will nab you player XP and a Legendary Surging Set Gear piece if your Hero is at least Power Level 80 — otherwise, you will get a piece of gear that’s scaled to your current level.

How long is the Red Room Takeover event?

After its launch on May 20, the Red Room Takeover event will last until Monday, May 31, at 1 PM ET.