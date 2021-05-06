Marvel’s Avengers Rooskaya Protocols guide – mission chains, rewards, dates

As part of the wider content roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers, the Black Widow-themed Red Room Takeover event promises to shake up the game’s HARM Rooms up a bit with some challenges, while also providing players with some killer cosmetics. It turns out that this event is being split up into two parts, the first being called Rooskaya Protocols. This part of the event introduces a number of Hero-specific Mission Chains as you uncover a mysterious computer virus that is infecting AIM Synthoids.

Rooskaya Protocols Mission Chains

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of these Mission Chains involves a specific playable Hero and either a location or mission type in the game. Overall, you will have to collect Rooskaya Protocol Chips from fallen Synthoids during battle, and Black Widow has to be a member of your strike team. You must collect 300 Rooskaya Protocol Chips in total, and this will count as an objective towards all of the below Mission Chains. Additionally, complete the following Hero or mission-specific objectives below for these Mission Chains.

Protocol: Badlands Complete 5 Warzone missions in the Utah Badlands region Defeat 20 enemies while Captain America’s Rally Cry heroic is active Defeat 30 enemies with Captain America’s Steamroller heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Captain America’s Brooklyn Brawler heroic

Protocol: Faction Complete 3 Faction Missions as any Hero Defeat 30 enemies with ranged attacks using Hawkeye’s Bow Defeat 30 enemies with Hawkeye’s Nightstorm Arrow heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Hawkeye’s Hunter’s Arrow heroic

Protocol: Threat Complete 5 Threat Sectors as any Hero Defeat 20 enemies taunted by Hulk’s Boneshaker heroic Defeat 30 enemies with Hulk’s Stranglehold heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Hulk’s Thunderclap heroic

Protocol: Dropzone Complete 6 Dropzones as any Hero Defeat 20 enemies while Iron Man’s Arc Overload heroic is active Defeat 30 enemies with Iron Man’s Unibeam heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Iron Man’s Hulkbuster Heroic

Protocol: Seaboard Complete 5 Warzone missions in the Eastern Seaboard region Defeat 20 enemies while Ms. Marvel’s Polymorph ability is active Defeat 30 enemies with Ms. Marvel’s High Five heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Ms. Marvel’s Embiggen heroic

Protocol: Villain Complete 2 Villain Sectors missions as any Hero Defeat 30 enemies with ranged attacks using Kate’s Bow Defeat 30 enemies with Kate’s Warp Arrow heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Kate’s Quantum Overdrive heroic

Protocol: Vault Complete 3 Vault missions as any Hero Defeat 20 enemies while Thor’s Warrior’s Fury is active Defeat 30 enemies with Thor’s God Blast heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Thor’s Bifrost heroic

Protocol: Priority Complete 2 Priority Iconic Missions as any Hero Defeat 20 enemies while Black Widow’s Veil of Shadows heroic is active Defeat 30 enemies with Black Widow’s Widow’s Bite heroic Defeat 50 enemies with Black Widow’s Power Surge heroic



Rooskaya Protocols Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing any of the above Mission Chains will reward you with an animated Rooskaya Protocol Team Epic Nameplate. Completing Protocol: Badlands, Protocol: Faction, Protocol: Threat, and Protocol: Priority will each get you Polychoron resources, while completing Protocol: Dropzone, Protocol: Seaboard, Protocol: Villain, or Protocol: Vault will garner you with Upgrade Modules.

Other than the mission rewards, the Marketplace also has Hero-specific nameplates for the event. Get nameplates for certain heroes during these dates:

May 6 – May 13: Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Captain America

May 13 – May 20: Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye

Similarly, Hero-specific Red Room Outfits are also available in the Marketplace during certain date ranges.

May 6 – May 13: Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye

May 13 – May 20: Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Captain America

Finally, the Black Widow Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Legendary Outfit is also on the Marketplace, the first of some MCU cosmetics to come to the game.

How long is the Rooskaya Protocols event?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rooskaya Protocols segment of the Red Room Takeover event will last from May 6 to May 20, 1 PM ET. After that, the Red Room Takeover will properly begin.