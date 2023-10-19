Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Complete Suit List & How to Unlock Them

There are dozens of Suits that you can unlock for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales to swing around in and beat up bad guys while you play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This can be done by completing story missions, reaching a certain level, or finishing activities around New York. One big change however for this sequel is that Suits are purely cosmetic and don’t offer any mods, like the previous titles did.

A number of Suits also come with a variety of styles, so all up you should be able to find something to fit your needs and make you look highly fashionable as you take on the biggest baddies of New York City. Here is a complete list of Suits and how to unlock them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

All Suits & How To Get Them In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

At launch, for the base edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are 34 Suits for Peter Parker and 34 Suits for Miles Morales. Suits can be unlocked by completing story missions, side activities, or by leveling up when earning XP. Once they have been unlocked, you can use a combination of Tech Parts, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens to craft the Suit. A majority of the Suits also have a variety of different styles that can also be crafted if you want to change the look of them.

All Peter Parker Suits

Suit Image Suit Name How to Unlock Advanced Suit 2.0 Default Suit Black Suit Story Unlock Symbiote Suit Story Unlock Anti-Venom Suit Story Unlock Classic Suit Default Unlock Scarlet III Suit Default Unlock Advanced Suit Default Unlock Kumo Suit Unlocked at Level 5 Hybrid Suit Unlocked at Level 6 Amazing Suit Unlocked at Level 8 Amazing 2 Suit Unlocked at Level 9 Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Unlocked at Level 11 Scarlet Spider Suit Unlocked at Level 14 Superior Suit Unlocked at Level 15 Anti-Ock Suit Unlocked at Level 17 Arachknight Suit Unlocked at Level 20 Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit Unlocked at Level 22 Homemade Suit Unlocked at Level 23 Spider-Punk Unlocked at Level 26 Secret Wars: Civil War Suit Unlocked at Level 28 Iron Spider Armour Unlocked at Level 29 Webbed Black Suit Unlocked at Level 31 Webbed Suit Unlocked at Level 32 Upgraded Classic Suit Unlocked at Level 35 New Blue Suit Unlocked at Level 38 Upgraded Suit Unlocked at Level 41 Stealth Suit Unlocked at Level 46 Classic Black Suit Unlocked at Level 50 Iron Spider Suit Unlocked at Level 54 New Red and Blue Suit Unlocked at Level 58 Black and Gold Suit Unlocked at Level 60 Life Story Suit Complete all EMF Experiments Last Hunt Suit Complete all Hunter Bases Saving Lives Suit Complete all The Flame Missions

All Miles Morales Suits