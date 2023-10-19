Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Complete Suit List & How to Unlock Them

Peter and Miles have a big wardrobe of Suits you can unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Here is how to get them all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are dozens of Suits that you can unlock for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales to swing around in and beat up bad guys while you play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This can be done by completing story missions, reaching a certain level, or finishing activities around New York. One big change however for this sequel is that Suits are purely cosmetic and don’t offer any mods, like the previous titles did.

A number of Suits also come with a variety of styles, so all up you should be able to find something to fit your needs and make you look highly fashionable as you take on the biggest baddies of New York City. Here is a complete list of Suits and how to unlock them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All Photo Ops Locations

All Suits & How To Get Them In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

At launch, for the base edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are 34 Suits for Peter Parker and 34 Suits for Miles Morales. Suits can be unlocked by completing story missions, side activities, or by leveling up when earning XP. Once they have been unlocked, you can use a combination of Tech Parts, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens to craft the Suit. A majority of the Suits also have a variety of different styles that can also be crafted if you want to change the look of them.

All Peter Parker Suits

Suit ImageSuit NameHow to Unlock
Advanced Suit 2.0Default Suit
Black SuitStory Unlock
Symbiote SuitStory Unlock
Anti-Venom SuitStory Unlock
Classic SuitDefault Unlock
Scarlet III SuitDefault Unlock
Advanced SuitDefault Unlock
Kumo SuitUnlocked at Level 5
Hybrid SuitUnlocked at Level 6
Amazing SuitUnlocked at Level 8
Amazing 2 SuitUnlocked at Level 9
Spider-Man 2099 Black SuitUnlocked at Level 11
Scarlet Spider SuitUnlocked at Level 14
Superior SuitUnlocked at Level 15
Anti-Ock SuitUnlocked at Level 17
Arachknight SuitUnlocked at Level 20
Into The Spider-Verse Noir SuitUnlocked at Level 22
Homemade SuitUnlocked at Level 23
Spider-PunkUnlocked at Level 26
Secret Wars: Civil War SuitUnlocked at Level 28
Iron Spider ArmourUnlocked at Level 29
Webbed Black SuitUnlocked at Level 31
Webbed SuitUnlocked at Level 32
Upgraded Classic SuitUnlocked at Level 35
New Blue SuitUnlocked at Level 38
Upgraded SuitUnlocked at Level 41
Stealth SuitUnlocked at Level 46
Classic Black SuitUnlocked at Level 50
Iron Spider SuitUnlocked at Level 54
New Red and Blue SuitUnlocked at Level 58
Black and Gold SuitUnlocked at Level 60
Life Story SuitComplete all EMF Experiments
Last Hunt SuitComplete all Hunter Bases
Saving Lives SuitComplete all The Flame Missions

All Miles Morales Suits

Suit ImageSuit NameHow to Unlock
Upgraded SuitDefault Suit
Evolved SuitStory Unlock
Family Business SuitDefault Unlock
Classic SuitDefault Unlock
T.R.A.C.K. SuitDefault Unlock
Brooklyn 2099 SuitUnlocked at Level 7
Sportswear SuitUnlocked at Level 10
Life Story SuitUnlocked at Level 12
Miles Morales 2099 SuitUnlocked at Level 13
Advanced Tech SuitUnlocked at Level 16
Shadow-Spider SuitUnlocked at Level 18
Miles Morales 2020 SuitUnlocked at Level 19
Purple Reign SuitUnlocked at Level 21
Bodega Cat SuitUnlocked at Level 24
Forever SuitUnlocked at Level 25
Homemade SuitUnlocked at Level 27
Into The Spider-Verse SuitUnlocked at Level 30
Into The Spider-Verse SB SuitUnlocked at Level 33
The End SuitUnlocked at Level 34
10th Anniversary SuitUnlocked at Level 36
Programmable Matter SuitUnlocked at level 37
S.T.R.I.K.E. SuitUnlocked at Level 39
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. SuitUnlocked at Level 40
Great Responsibility SuitUnlocked at Level 42
Across The Spider-Verse SuitUnlocked at Level 44
Crimson Cowl SuitUnlocked at Level 48
Best There Is SuitUnlocked at Level 52
Dark Ages SuitUnlocked at Level 56
Absolute Carnage SuitUnlocked at Level 60
King In Black SuitComplete all Symbiote Nests
Boricua SuitComplete all Brooklyn Visions Requests
Smoke and Mirrors SuitComplete all Mysterio’s Mysteriums
Most Dangerous Game SuitComplete all Hunter Bases
City Sounds SuitComplete all Cultural Museum Requests

About the author

Luke Lawrie

Luke Lawrie is the Australian Editor of Gamepur and has been covering video games for over 13 years. When not playing games he spends his spare time watching movies, tv, or basketball. Luke's previous work can be seen at over a dozen publications including Stevivor, Red Bull, AusGamers, and more.

More Stories by Luke Lawrie

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved