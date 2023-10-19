Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Complete Suit List & How to Unlock Them

There are dozens of Suits that you can unlock for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales to swing around in and beat up bad guys while you play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This can be done by completing story missions, reaching a certain level, or finishing activities around New York. One big change however for this sequel is that Suits are purely cosmetic and don’t offer any mods, like the previous titles did.
A number of Suits also come with a variety of styles, so all up you should be able to find something to fit your needs and make you look highly fashionable as you take on the biggest baddies of New York City. Here is a complete list of Suits and how to unlock them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
All Suits & How To Get Them In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
At launch, for the base edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are 34 Suits for Peter Parker and 34 Suits for Miles Morales. Suits can be unlocked by completing story missions, side activities, or by leveling up when earning XP. Once they have been unlocked, you can use a combination of Tech Parts, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens to craft the Suit. A majority of the Suits also have a variety of different styles that can also be crafted if you want to change the look of them.
All Peter Parker Suits
Suit Image
Suit Name
How to Unlock
Advanced Suit 2.0
Default Suit
Black Suit
Story Unlock
Symbiote Suit
Story Unlock
Anti-Venom Suit
Story Unlock
Classic Suit
Default Unlock
Scarlet III Suit
Default Unlock
Advanced Suit
Default Unlock
Kumo Suit
Unlocked at Level 5
Hybrid Suit
Unlocked at Level 6
Amazing Suit
Unlocked at Level 8
Amazing 2 Suit
Unlocked at Level 9
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
Unlocked at Level 11
Scarlet Spider Suit
Unlocked at Level 14
Superior Suit
Unlocked at Level 15
Anti-Ock Suit
Unlocked at Level 17
Arachknight Suit
Unlocked at Level 20
Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit
Unlocked at Level 22
Homemade Suit
Unlocked at Level 23
Spider-Punk
Unlocked at Level 26
Secret Wars: Civil War Suit
Unlocked at Level 28
Iron Spider Armour
Unlocked at Level 29
Webbed Black Suit
Unlocked at Level 31
Webbed Suit
Unlocked at Level 32
Upgraded Classic Suit
Unlocked at Level 35
New Blue Suit
Unlocked at Level 38
Upgraded Suit
Unlocked at Level 41
Stealth Suit
Unlocked at Level 46
Classic Black Suit
Unlocked at Level 50
Iron Spider Suit
Unlocked at Level 54
New Red and Blue Suit
Unlocked at Level 58
Black and Gold Suit
Unlocked at Level 60
Life Story Suit
Complete all EMF Experiments
Last Hunt Suit
Complete all Hunter Bases
Saving Lives Suit
Complete all The Flame Missions
All Miles Morales Suits
Suit Image
Suit Name
How to Unlock
Upgraded Suit
Default Suit
Evolved Suit
Story Unlock
Family Business Suit
Default Unlock
Classic Suit
Default Unlock
T.R.A.C.K. Suit
Default Unlock
Brooklyn 2099 Suit
Unlocked at Level 7
Sportswear Suit
Unlocked at Level 10
Life Story Suit
Unlocked at Level 12
Miles Morales 2099 Suit
Unlocked at Level 13
Advanced Tech Suit
Unlocked at Level 16
Shadow-Spider Suit
Unlocked at Level 18
Miles Morales 2020 Suit
Unlocked at Level 19
Purple Reign Suit
Unlocked at Level 21
Bodega Cat Suit
Unlocked at Level 24
Forever Suit
Unlocked at Level 25
Homemade Suit
Unlocked at Level 27
Into The Spider-Verse Suit
Unlocked at Level 30
Into The Spider-Verse SB Suit
Unlocked at Level 33
The End Suit
Unlocked at Level 34
10th Anniversary Suit
Unlocked at Level 36
Programmable Matter Suit
Unlocked at level 37
S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit
Unlocked at Level 39
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit
Unlocked at Level 40
Great Responsibility Suit
Unlocked at Level 42
Across The Spider-Verse Suit
Unlocked at Level 44
Crimson Cowl Suit
Unlocked at Level 48
Best There Is Suit
Unlocked at Level 52
Dark Ages Suit
Unlocked at Level 56
Absolute Carnage Suit
Unlocked at Level 60
King In Black Suit
Complete all Symbiote Nests
Boricua Suit
Complete all Brooklyn Visions Requests
Smoke and Mirrors Suit
Complete all Mysterio’s Mysteriums
Most Dangerous Game Suit
Complete all Hunter Bases
City Sounds Suit
Complete all Cultural Museum Requests
