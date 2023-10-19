Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All Photo Ops Locations

Making a return to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is grabbing your camera and snapping photos of locations all across New York. Peter Parker has just lost his new job and is looking for ways to try and make some cash. In this side task for Robbie Robertson, the Photo Ops are places where you’ll take photos of the unique things happening in the city that will be used for a newspaper journal.

The Photo Ops mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will showcase some of the places and people across this interactive world while providing you with experience and rewards to help you level up. It’s a great way to explore New York, and you might even see some cool Easter eggs along the way. Here are all the Photo Ops Locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

All Photo Ops in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Both Peter and Miles can help complete the Photo Ops tasks across the map. To access the camera, swipe up on the DualSense touchpad. You will need to point at your target with L2 to aim and then take a photo by pressing R1. You must make sure you’re not too close or too far away from the target and that the subject is in focus. The reticule will turn green when the photo can be taken. There are a total of 23 Photo Ops, with each one providing 150 XP and 2x City Tokens.

Astoria

Image by Gamepur

There are two Photo Ops in Astoria. One is on the east of Astoria on the island, while the other is on the western side of the main district.

Central Park

Image by Gamepur

You’ll find two Photo Ops in Central Park. The first is on the north side, while the other is south of the center.

Chinatown

Image by Gamepur

Chinatown has two Photo Ops locations. There is one on the northeastern side towards the water, while the other is on the northwestern side near the district edge.

Downtown Brooklyn

Image by Gamepur

You can find three Photo Ops in Downtown Brooklyn. There is one on the southeast at Coney Island, another on the west side of the district along the beach, and the last is on the northwest of Downtown Brooklyn.

Downtown Queens

Image by Gamepur

Downtown Queens has one Photo Ops location. It can be found on the west side near the water.

Financial District

Image by Gamepur

There is one Photo Ops location in the Financial District. This can be located on the south end on the edge of the city.

Greenwich

Image by Gamepur

You’ll find two Photo Ops in Greenwich. There is one at the park east of the center, and the other is on the north side near the edge of the district.

Harlem

Image by Gamepur

There is one Photo Ops location in Harlem. This can be found on the southeastern side.

Hell’s Kitchen

Image by Gamepur

Hell’s Kitchen has one Photo Ops location. This is near the stadium on the east.

Little Odessa

Image by Gamepur

Little Odessa has three Photo Ops that can be completed. The first one you’ll discover in this region is through the main campaign progression, and it is to the southeast of the district. This will then unlock the rest of the Photo Ops tasks, and you’ll immediately see on the map the next one, which is around the center of the district. The final Photo Op is on the north end of Little Odessa.

Midtown

Image by Gamepur

There are two Photo Ops in Midtown. Both are on the northwest side of the district.

Upper East Side

Image by Gamepur

Upper East Side has one Photo Ops location. It is on the southeast just slightly from the center of the district.

Upper West Side

Image by Gamepur

You can find one Photo Ops location in the Upper West Side. It is just north of the center.

Williamsburg

Image by Gamepur

The district of Williamsburg has one Photo Ops location. This is slightly north of the center.