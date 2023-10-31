Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack Livestream: How To Join, Special Guests, And More

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has secured several accolades, including praise for its stellar soundtrack. To celebrate the game’s music, Playstation Music Studios and their partners are hosting a live listening party with special guests from the team that developed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If you want to learn more about the process of creating the soundtrack for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and maybe even get a chance to ask a few questions of your own, you’ll want to swing in for this event. This is an interesting showcase that puts the spotlight on the soundtrack for the game, something that plays a huge part in the games we love but doesn’t always get as much attention as other features. It’s also a chance to revisit the sounds from the game if you’ve finished your playthrough and already miss the vibes.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man Portrayal of Harry Osborne Highlights Key Issues for Disabled Adults

When Is The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Listening Party?

Image via Insomniac Games

The Listening Party event for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will take place on Thursday, November 2 at 4 PM PT. This is a virtual event that will be live-streamed across multiple platforms on the day. If you miss out on being there live, you should be able to catch a replay of the performance after the event has taken place.

How To Join The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Listening Party?

The Listening Party will be hosted on Twitch and YouTube. You won’t need to register for the event in advance. Simply show up to the Insomniac Games Twitch channel or the PlayStation YouTube channel at the time of the event and you’ll be able to access the live performance from their page.

You don’t need a Twitch or YouTube account to view the stream. However, it looks like questions will be taken exclusively via Twitch. If you want to be able to ask questions or participate in live chat, you will need to log in or create a free Twitch account. I recommend doing this earlier so that you don’t miss out on anything during the event.

Who Are The Special Guests For The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Listening Party?

Image via PlayStation

During the live stream Listening Party, participants will hear from the game’s composer, John Paesano, and the senior creative director at Insomniac Games, Bryan Intihar.

They will discuss the creation of the music score for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and share some of their favorite songs from the official video game soundtrack. In addition, they’ll be answering questions from the audience via the Twitch stream.

PlayStation also seems to hint that we might see some more surprise guests based on their “you never know who else might stop by” comment towards the end of the blog post announcing the event. We’re guessing they don’t mean a Spider-Man: No Way Home level crossover of Spider-Men, but that doesn’t stop us from dreaming.

If you’re a gamer with an interest in music and soundtrack composition, this live-stream performance will likely be a great way to learn more about the process. We also think it’ll be worth a listen even if you’re just a big fan of the game and its music, because who doesn’t love a little spider-music every now and again?